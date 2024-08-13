Cincinnati Open 2024 tennis results, ATP WTA schedule

The Cincinnati Open, previously referred to as the Western & Southern Open, is celebrating its one hundred and twenty fifth anniversary and forty fifth 12 months in Mason, Ohio because the event heats up on Monday.

Monday’s schedule consists of the ultimate spherical of qualifying play as eight ATP and WTA gamers will earn a spot in the primary draw.

There might be six ATP essential draw matches (two singles, 4 doubles) throughout Monday’s evening session, highlighted by American Tommy Paul (World No. 13), who’s contemporary off a Bronze Medal on the Paris Olympics. There are 116 Cincinnati Open individuals who competed within the Paris Olympics, together with 20 whole medal winners and three Opening Ceremony flag bearers.

Monday’s night session additionally options 2024 NCAA doubles champions Robert Money and JJ Tracy from Ohio State taking over Wimbledon finalists Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson.

Tuesday’s schedule on the Cincinnati Open

Tuesday options 32 matches from the opening spherical of ATP and WTA essential draw. The complete order of play may be discovered right here.

WTA, ATP scores Monday on the Cincinnati Open

Ohio State tandem falls in 1st spherical

The duo of Ohio State teammates and 2024 nationwide champions Robert Money and J.J. Tracy fell in straight units to the Australian tandem of Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson, a duo that went to the Wimbledon finals.

Khachanov ends evening session in a rush

Coming off a second-round exit within the Canadian Open, Russia’s Karen Khachanov swiftly ended Monday’s evening session with a 6-0, 6-3 victory over Francisco Cerundolo.

Yafan Wang returns to Cincinnati essential draw

Simply as she did in her run to the Cincinnati Open Spherical of 32 in 2019, China’s Yafan Wang has performed her manner out of qualifying and into the primary draw after beating Russia’s Erika Andreeva in a three-set marathon match, 6-7 (3), 6-3, 6-3, that took practically three hours.

Flavio Cobolli gives early essential draw shocker

It took one Heart Court docket match within the ATP essential draw for there to be a big-time upset. Italy’s Flavio Cobolli knocked out American Tommy Paul, the World No. 13., who had just lately reached the quarterfinals at Wimbledon and the Olympics final month.

Robin Montgomery storms to the primary draw

Final month, Robin Montgomery broke via at Wimbledon at a qualifier, reaching the Spherical of 64. The 19-year-old American did it once more on Monday, taking out Italy’s Martina Trevisan 6-4, 6-4 to get to the primary draw.

Taylor Townsend dominates in return to Cincinnati

No. 12 seed Taylor Townsend performed her manner into the primary draw with a dominant 6-0, 6-3 victory over fellow American Katie Volynets Monday afternoon. Townsend, a Wimbledon doubles champion earlier this 12 months, gained a doubles title on the Cincinnati Open in 2023 with companion Alycia Parks.

Jaume Munar upsets Lorenzo Sonego

Spain’s Jaume Munar is thru to the primary draw after upsetting No. 6 seed Lorenzo Sonego of Italy, 6-3, 3-6, 6-2. American Aleksander Kovacevic additionally secured a spot in the primary draw with a straight-set victory over Australian Rinky Hijikata.

Michaelsen, Borges cruise to ATP essential draw

American Alex Michelsen and Portugal’s Nuno Borges made fast work of their qualifying opponents Monday to advance to the primary draw. Borges, in the future after knocking out Cincinnati native J.J. Wolf, defeated Aleksander Vukic 7-6 (4), 6-1. Michelsen took out wild card Mackenzie McDonald in straight units.

Lulu Solar advances to WTA essential draw

Coming off a run to the Wimbledon quarterfinals as a qualifier, Lulu Solar (No. 53) of New Zealand superior to the Cincinnati Open essential draw with a 7-6 (4), 6-3 win over Italy’s Lucia Bronzetti.

Former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka falls in qualifier

Naomi Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam champion and former World No. 1, fell to American Ashlyn Krueger 6-3, 2-6, 6-3. Krueger is making her first look in Cincinnati.

Coming off maternity go away in 2023, Osaka was taking part in within the qualifying rounds of a WTA Match for the primary time since 2018.

Brandon Holt wins battle of American wild playing cards

Brandon Holt will play in an ATP essential draw for the primary time since February. The 26-year-old from California defeated fellow American Zachary Svajda 6-4, 2-6, 6-3 Monday to advance to the Spherical of 64.

Elsewhere on the ATP aspect, Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka beat Arthur Cazaux (France) 6-4, 6-4 and France’s Corentin Moutet superior to the primary draw with a three-set win over Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics.

High-seeded qualifier Magdalena Frech punches ticket to WTA essential draw

Poland’s Magdalena Frech didn’t drop a set during the last two days of qualifying play and have become the primary qualifier to safe a spot in the primary draw Monday with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Spain’s Jessica Bouzas Maneiro on Court docket 10.

Frech, WTA No. 50, has proven the power to get scorching on the proper time this 12 months, making the Spherical of 16 in Dubai and the Australian Open.

Frech, France’s Varvara Gracheva and Nice Britain’s Harriet Dart every superior to the primary draw with wins on Monday.

Learn how to watch the Cincinnati Open

Gates on the Lindner Household Tennis Heart open at 9:30 a.m. for Monday’s day session with the primary matches scheduled for 11 a.m. Gates open at 5 p.m. for the evening session and first-round matches will start at 6 p.m.

Matches may be watched dwell on the Tennis Channel whereas choose matches all through the event might be obtainable to look at dwell on Amazon Prime, Roku, Samsung+, YouTube TV and Hulu+ Dwell.

Learn how to get tickets for the Cincinnati Open

Single-session tickets for the rest of the event are nonetheless obtainable at CincinnatiOpen.com/tickets/. Monday’s day session tickets begin at round $70 and evening session tickets are presently promoting for round $55.

Full-series and multi-day ticket packages are bought out.