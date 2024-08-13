Cincinnati Open 2024 tennis results, ATP WTA schedule

Cincinnati Open 2024 tennis results, ATP WTA schedule

by

The Cincinnati Open, previously referred to as the Western & Southern Open, is celebrating its one hundred and twenty fifth anniversary and forty fifth 12 months in Mason, Ohio because the event heats up on Monday.

Monday’s schedule consists of the ultimate spherical of qualifying play as eight ATP and WTA gamers will earn a spot in the primary draw.

There might be six ATP essential draw matches (two singles, 4 doubles) throughout Monday’s evening session, highlighted by American Tommy Paul (World No. 13), who’s contemporary off a Bronze Medal on the Paris Olympics. There are 116 Cincinnati Open individuals who competed within the Paris Olympics, together with 20 whole medal winners and three Opening Ceremony flag bearers.

American Tommy Paul reached the Round of 16 at the Cincinnati Open in 2023 before falling to Carlos Alcaraz.

Monday’s night session additionally options 2024 NCAA doubles champions Robert Money and JJ Tracy from Ohio State taking over Wimbledon finalists Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson.

Tuesday’s schedule on the Cincinnati Open

Tuesday options 32 matches from the opening spherical of ATP and WTA essential draw. The complete order of play may be discovered right here.

WTA, ATP scores Monday on the Cincinnati Open

Ohio State tandem falls in 1st spherical

The duo of Ohio State teammates and 2024 nationwide champions Robert Money and J.J. Tracy fell in straight units to the Australian tandem of Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson, a duo that went to the Wimbledon finals.

Khachanov ends evening session in a rush

Coming off a second-round exit within the Canadian Open, Russia’s Karen Khachanov swiftly ended Monday’s evening session with a 6-0, 6-3 victory over Francisco Cerundolo.

Leave a Comment