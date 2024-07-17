Cincinnati native Vivek Ramaswamy delivers speech at Republican National Convention

WAY. WELL, THINGS JUST WRAPPING UP IN MILWAUKEE. A BIG NIGHT TONIGHT AT THE REPUBLICAN NATIONAL CONVENTION THERE. OHIO U.S. SENATE HOPEFUL BERNIE MORENO AND CINCINNATI’S OWN VIVEK RAMASWAMY BOTH TAKING CENTER STAGE TONIGHT, HOPING TO FIRE UP REPUBLICANS AND WIN OVER THOSE UNDECIDED VOTERS. THANKS FOR JOINING US HERE AT 11. I’M CHRIS JACOBS. GOOD EVENING TO YOU. I’M SHEREE PAOLELLO. SO FOR THE SECOND NIGHT IN A ROW, TWO FORMER PRESIDENT TRUMP WAS THERE IN THE CROWD. YOU JUST SAW HIM. THIS IS A LITTLE UNUSUAL. YOU KNOW, USUALLY AT THE CONVENTIONS YOU DON’T SEE THE CANDIDATE UNTIL WEDNESDAY NIGHT WHEN THEIR VP CANDIDATE TALKS. SOMETIMES THEY DON’T EVEN MAKE AN APPEARANCE UNTIL THURSDAY, THE NIGHT OF THEIR OWN SPEECH. WLWT, NEWS FIVE’S ANCHOR MIKE DARDIS IS LIVE AT THE CONVENTION FOR US ONCE AGAIN TONIGHT WITH MORE ON TONIGHT’S HIGHLIGHTS. HI THERE MIKE MOMENT TO SEEK YOUR GUIDANCE. HI THERE SHAHEEN. HI THERE CHRIS. YOU KNOW, THINGS ARE JUST FINISHING UP FOR THE NIGHT HERE. NIGHT TWO AT THE RNC. LEE GREENWOOD HAS BEEN IN THE HOUSE THE LAST COUPLE OF NIGHTS. AS YOU KNOW SINGING GOD BLESS THE USA. PROUD TO BE AN AMERICAN. WELL, TONIGHT A LOT OF REPUBLICANS ARE SINGING PROUD TO BE IN OHIO AND BIG NIGHT FOR THE BUCKEYE STATE. TWO MAJOR OHIO SPEAKERS FIRST UP VIVEK RAMASWAMY, THE SAINT EX GRAD FROM CINCINNATI, A FAST RISING REPUBLICAN STAR. YOU WANT TO STICK IT TO THE MAN, SHOW UP ON YOUR COLLEGE CAMPUS AND TRY CALLING YOURSELF A CONSERVATIVE. SAY YOU WANT TO GET MARRIED. HAVE KIDS, TEACH HIM TO BELIEVE IN GOD, AND PLEDGE ALLEGIANCE TO THEIR COUNTRY BECAUSE YOU KNOW WHAT? FEAR HAS BEEN INFECTIOUS IN THIS COUNTRY. BUT COURAGE CAN BE CONTAGIOUS TOO. THAT, TOO, IS WHAT IT MEANS TO BE AN AMERICAN. TO YOUR NAME WE PRAY. EARLIER IN THE EVENING, US SENATE HOPEFUL BERNIE MORENO, OF COURSE, IN THAT BITTER BATTLE WITH SHERROD BROWN FOR THAT US SENATE SEAT IN OHIO. AND HE TALKED A LITTLE BIT ABOUT HIS PARENTS BRINGING HIM TO AMERICA. AND GIVING HIM A CHANCE AFTER THEY LEFT COLUMBIA BECAUSE THEY WANTED THEIR CHILDREN TO LIVE IN A COUNTRY WHERE THEY COULD ACHIEVE ANYTHING. I WILL FOREVER BE GRATEFUL TO THEM. I LOVE AMERICA, AND I’VE LIVED THE AMERICAN DREAM. I MARRIED MY BEST FRIEND, RAISED A FAMILY, BUILT SUCCESSFUL BUSINESSES AND CREATED THOUSANDS OF JOBS FOR HARD WORKING AMERICANS. BUT THE AMERICAN DREAM THAT I LIVED IS UNDER ATTACK FROM JOE BIDEN AND HIS ENABLERS IN THE SENATE. AS WE COME ON THE AIR, IT’S TWO HOURS BEFORE ALL OF THIS. US SENATOR JD VANCE FROM OHIO, THE VP NOMINEE FOR FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP, KIND OF GETTING THE FEEL OUT THERE ON THE STAGE, DOING A LITTLE PRACTICE BEFORE TOMORROW NIGHT’S BIG PRIMETIME SPEECH IN FRONT OF THAT NATIONAL TV AUDIENCE. AND THE QUESTION IS, WHAT WILL JD BRING TO THE TICKET? AN OPPORTUNITY TOMORROW NIGHT FOR US SENATOR JD VANCE TO INTRODUCE HIMSELF TO AMERICA. AND WHAT AN INTERESTING DYNAMIC IT IS. JD VANCE AND DONALD TRUMP, ONCE POLITICAL OPPONENTS NOW RIDING ALONG IN THE SAME CAR. AND THEN OF COURSE, A LITTLE BIT EARLIER TONIGHT, NIKKI HALEY, WHO USED TO BATTLE DONALD TRUMP ALL THE TIME, THE VERBAL SPARRING BACK AND FORTH, A MAJOR ENDORSEMENT FROM HER TONIGHT RIGHT HERE ON THE FLOOR OF THE RNC, GOT A ROUSING BIT OF APPLAUSE FROM THE AUDIENCE HERE IN MILWAUKEE. A LOT GOING ON TOMORROW, AS YOU KNOW, AND WE’LL HAVE IT FOR YOU HERE ON WLWT. NEWS 5 THE BIG SPEECH IN PRIMETIME FROM US SENATOR JD VANCE FOR NOW. MIKE DARDIS REPORTING LIVE IN MILWAUKEE. THAT’

Cincinnati native Vivek Ramaswamy delivers speech at Republican Nationwide Conference Up to date: 11:26 PM EDT Jul 16, 2024 Cincinnati native and former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy was amongst a number of individuals who spoke throughout the second day of the Republican Nationwide Conference on Tuesday.A St. Xavier Excessive Faculty alum who ran within the Republican major for the 2024 election, Ramaswamy spoke extremely of former President Donald Trump in his speech, making his case to voters and rallying a raucous crowd in Milwaukee.”Donald Trump is the president who will truly unite this nation, not by means of empty phrases however by means of motion,” Ramaswamy mentioned. “Success is unifying, excellence is unifying, that is who we’re as Individuals, that is who we have now all the time been.”Ramaswamy additionally devoted a part of his speech to addressing younger voters, particularly talking on to Gen Z voters as a part of his pitch to rally assist round Trump.”You are going to be the technology that really saves this nation,” Ramaswamy mentioned. “You need to be a insurgent, you need to be a hippie, y0u need to stick it to the person, present up in your school campus and take a look at calling your self a conservative.”Earlier this week, one other Larger Cincinnati native, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, was chosen to be Trump’s operating mate.In an announcement to X, Ramaswamy responded to Trump’s selection, praising Vance on Monday.”So pleased with my good friend, classmate, and fellow southwest Ohioan at present. We used to observe Bengals video games on the bar in legislation faculty, it’s superior we’re now right here a decade later with JD becoming a member of the strongest presidential ticket in our lifetime. He’ll be an impressive vice chairman and I sit up for all the things forward for him and for our nation,” Ramaswamy mentioned.That very same day, Ramaswamy was requested by NBC Information’ Hallie Jackson if he would take into account filling Vance’s Senate seat in Ohio, if Trump and Vance had been to be victorious in November. “To be frank, I’d strongly take into account it, if I had been requested to serve,” Ramaswamy instructed Jackson Monday evening. “However I’d additionally need to have a severe dialog with President Trump concerning the different methods I may have an effect on the nation.”Ramaswamy has by no means held public workplace however did be part of the Republican presidential major area final yr, dropping out after the Iowa caucuses. Instantly after dropping out, he endorsed Trump. 