Cierre Wood, ex-NFL RB, sentenced to life in prison after murder plea

Former NFL and Canadian Soccer League working again Cierre Wooden was sentenced to life in jail Tuesday after reaching a plea cope with prosecutors over the April 2019 demise of his girlfriend’s 5-year outdated daughter in his Las Vegas house, in accordance with a report.

The Related Press reported that Wooden, 33, was sentenced to life with the potential of parole after 10 years after he pleaded responsible in April to second-degree homicide and felony little one abuse. Per the AP, Clark County District Courtroom Choose Jacqueline Bluth ordered that Wooden additionally serve between 28 months and 6 years for the felony little one abuse cost, served consecutively.

La’Rayah Davis was discovered lifeless in Wooden’s house April 9, 2019, after she and her mom, Amy Taylor, moved in with Wooden fewer than two weeks earlier. In June 2019, Wooden and Taylor have been indicted on homicide and 20 felony little one abuse fees.

