Cierre Wood, ex-NFL RB, sentenced to life in prison after murder plea

Former NFL and Canadian Soccer League working again Cierre Wooden was sentenced to life in jail Tuesday after reaching a plea cope with prosecutors over the April 2019 demise of his girlfriend’s 5-year outdated daughter in his Las Vegas house, in accordance with a report.

The Related Press reported that Wooden, 33, was sentenced to life with the potential of parole after 10 years after he pleaded responsible in April to second-degree homicide and felony little one abuse. Per the AP, Clark County District Courtroom Choose Jacqueline Bluth ordered that Wooden additionally serve between 28 months and 6 years for the felony little one abuse cost, served consecutively.

La’Rayah Davis was discovered lifeless in Wooden’s house April 9, 2019, after she and her mom, Amy Taylor, moved in with Wooden fewer than two weeks earlier. In June 2019, Wooden and Taylor have been indicted on homicide and 20 felony little one abuse fees.

On the time of the investigation, Wooden and Taylor each admitted to police that they used train and bodily punishment as self-discipline. An post-mortem revealed that Davis had 20 newly damaged ribs, inside bleeding, a lacerated liver and bruises to her coronary heart, diaphragm and connective tissue.

As a part of the plea settlement, prosecutors dismissed the remaining felony little one abuse fees Wooden was dealing with, the Related Press reported. Wooden entered an Alford plea, which is when a defendant maintains their innocence concerning a cost or fees to which they’re providing to plea responsible.

The AP reported that Taylor earlier this 12 months additionally pleaded responsible to second-degree homicide and felony little one abuse as a part of a plea settlement with prosecutors.

Wooden performed within the NFL for the Houston Texans, New England Patriots and Buffalo Payments from 2013-15. He additionally performed for the College of Notre Dame. After his NFL profession, he had a short stint with the Montreal Alouettes in Canada.