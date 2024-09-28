‘Chucky’ Canceled After Three Seasons

Chucky gained’t be returning for a fourth season, The Hollywood Reporter has discovered.

Syfy and USA Community’s horror-comedy collection primarily based on the terrifying killer doll aired season three, half two, in Might 2024 after the primary half premiered in October 2023.

“I’m heartbroken over the information that ‘Chucky’ gained’t be coming again for a fourth season, however am so grateful for the killer three years we did have,” creator Don Mancini shared in an announcement. “I’d prefer to thank UCP/SYFY/Peacock/Eat the Cat, our superior forged and Toronto-based crew (the perfect within the enterprise), and at last, to our superb followers, an enormous bloody hug. Your unimaginable #RenewChucky marketing campaign actually warmed Chucky’s chilly coronary heart. Chucky will return! He ALWAYS comes again.”

Chucky follows the notorious doll that turns up at a suburban yard sale, throwing an idyllic American city into chaos as a collection of horrifying murders start to show the city’s hypocrisies and secrets and techniques.

The present starred Zackary Arthur, Bjorgvin Arnarson, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Brad Dourif, Devon Sawa and Jennifer Tilly. Government producers included Mancini, Nick Antosca, Alex Hedlund, David Kirschner and Jeff Renfoe.

The Hollywood Reporter‘s chief TV critic Daniel Fienberg wrote in his overview following the collection’ season one premiere in 2021, “The violence is bloody however not gory. I’ve all the time discovered the franchise extra humorous than scary, and that continues right here. The collection is a tiny bit unnerving when it reveals how people work together with the doll, however when it’s simply Chucky stabbing folks with pointy objects — his versatility is captured within the varied sharp implements that spell out the collection’ title within the credit every week — I’m extra more likely to simply giggle.”