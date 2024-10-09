Christopher Nolan’s Next Movie Lands at Universal with Matt Damon

Christopher Nolan is staying put at Common, with the filmmaker setting his subsequent movie at his Oppenheimer studio. His Oppenheimer supporting participant Matt Damon can be in talks to star within the characteristic, which has a launch date of July 17, 2026, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

The information comes amid hypothesis as to the place and when Nolan would make his subsequent characteristic. He publicly cut up with longtime residence Warner Bros. in late 2020 amid its controversial Mission Popcorn initiative, however has expressed an openness over the previous yr to do enterprise with the studio once more.

The brand new film is a coup for Common, which scooped up Nolan for Oppenheimer. The movie exceeded expectations on the field workplace and earned Nolan his first Oscars, for steering and as a producer for finest image. It took residence 5 different wins.

Whereas Oppenheimer was acquired by Common in a extremely managed public sale setting, this new undertaking went straight to the studio, based on sources. Though particulars are being stored within the bunker, sources say the undertaking is just not a big-screen tackle Nineteen Sixties British collection The Prisoner, an endeavor Nolan contemplated within the 2000s.

Common had no remark.

Nolan’s three-hour biopic of the daddy of the atomic bomb, J. Robert Oppenheimer, had an all star-cast that included Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr. and Emily Blunt, in addition to Damon. It grossed $975 million globally, making it Nolan’s third-biggest movie on the world field workplace behind Batman motion pictures The Darkish Knight Rises ($1.084 billion) and The Darkish Knight ($1.003 billion). It was fairly an achievement, provided that it was not obvious that this matter might entice moviegoers in such excessive numbers.

Nolan stays the uncommon filmmaker whose title alone can encourage each audiences to go to theaters, and encourage in-demand actors to hitch a set with fewer perks (no assistants, no entourages) all for an opportunity to work with the premier filmmaker.

Like with Oppenheimer, Nolan can even pen the script and produce alongside producing associate and spouse Emma Thomas for his or her Syncopy banner. The movie can be Damon’s third with Nolan; he additionally had a small, however key, shock position in 2014’s Interstellar.

Deadline first reported the information.