Christmas In July As Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland Announces North American Tour

DALLAS, TX (CelebrityAccess) – TCG Leisure, the main producer of dwell leisure, invitations audiences of all ages to step right into a world of enchantment this vacation season with the all-new Cirque Musica Vacation Wonderland, the right fusion of circus artistry and beloved vacation melodies. Celebrating its Fifteenth anniversary, the magical vacation extravaganza stuffed with music, marvels and merriment will ignite the festive spirit in all who attend. New for 2024, a restricted variety of VIP expertise tickets in every market will permit friends to fulfill the proficient solid first-hand and go behind the scenes to learn the way the magic occurs. Tickets for all markets go on sale Friday (July 26) HERE.
That includes awe-inspiring acrobatics, gravity-defying aerial feats and proficient musicians and singers, Cirque Musica Vacation Wonderland takes audiences on a spectacular journey right into a world of music, cirque and marvel. With new costumes, music and storylines, the all-new present blends the spellbinding grace and daredevil athleticism of immediately’s most excellent circus performers with a musical mixture of timeless seasonal favorites.
“For 15 years, our beloved Cirque Musica Vacation Wonderland has introduced vacation pleasure to audiences throughout North America. We’re so proud to rejoice our Fifteenth-anniversary tour with an all-new present that continues to deliver an unforgettable, magical expertise,” mentioned Stephen Prepare dinner, President of TCG Leisure and producer of Cirque Musica. “We sit up for many extra seasons working with our proficient workforce, venues, promoters and companions to assist make the vacation spirit come to life for audiences in every single place.”
Cirque Musica Vacation Wonderland is an unforgettable expertise for the complete household—a world-class circus expertise infused with the vacation classics all of us love.
2024 Tour Dates – Further markets within the U.S. and Canada can be introduced later this summer time.
11/15 Halifax, NS Scotiabank Centre
11/20 London, ON Centennial Music Corridor
11/21 Sudbury, ON Sudbury Area
11/22 Sault Ste Marie, MI GFL Memorial Gardens
11/23 Duluth, MN Decc Symphony Corridor
11/24 Burnsville, MN (2 reveals) Ames Middle
11/25 Thunder Bay, ON Thunder Bay Group Auditorium
11/26 Brandon, MB Keystone Centre
11/27 Regina, SK Conexus Arts Centre
11/28 Saskatoon, SK TCU Place
11/29 Calgary, AB Winsport Occasion Middle
12/1 Grand Junction, CO Avalon Theatre
12/2 Colorado Springs, CO Pike’s Peak Middle
12/3 Omaha, NE Holland Middle
12/4 Lawrence, KS Lied Middle
12/5 St. Charles, MO The Household Area
12/6 Joliet, IL Rialto Sq. Theatre
12/7 Benton Harbor, MI Mendel Middle
12/8 Muncie, IN Emens Auditorium
12/10 Evansville, IN Victory Theatre
12/11 Greensburg, PA The Palace Theatre
12/12 Akron, OH Akron Civic Theatre
12/13 Rochester, NY Kodak Middle
12/14 New Brunswick, NJ (2 reveals) State Theater
12/15 Hershey, PA Hershey Theater
12/17 Spartanburg, SC Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium
12/19 Augusta, GA Miller Theater
12/20 Jacksonville, FL Florida Theater
12/21 Clearwater, FL Ruth Eckard Corridor
12/22 Sarasota, FL Van Wezel Performing Arts Corridor
12/24 Cedar Park, TX HEB Middle at Cedar Park
12/26 San Antonio, TX The Tobin Middle
12/27 Frisco, TX Comerica Middle
12/28 Fort Price, TX Will Rogers Memorial Middle
12/29 El Paso, TX Abraham Chavez Theatre