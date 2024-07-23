Christmas In July As Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland Announces North American Tour

DALLAS, TX (CelebrityAccess) – TCG Leisure, the main producer of dwell leisure, invitations audiences of all ages to step right into a world of enchantment this vacation season with the all-new Cirque Musica Vacation Wonderland, the right fusion of circus artistry and beloved vacation melodies. Celebrating its Fifteenth anniversary, the magical vacation extravaganza stuffed with music, marvels and merriment will ignite the festive spirit in all who attend. New for 2024, a restricted variety of VIP expertise tickets in every market will permit friends to fulfill the proficient solid first-hand and go behind the scenes to learn the way the magic occurs. Tickets for all markets go on sale Friday (July 26) HERE.



That includes awe-inspiring acrobatics, gravity-defying aerial feats and proficient musicians and singers, Cirque Musica Vacation Wonderland takes audiences on a spectacular journey right into a world of music, cirque and marvel. With new costumes, music and storylines, the all-new present blends the spellbinding grace and daredevil athleticism of immediately’s most excellent circus performers with a musical mixture of timeless seasonal favorites.

“For 15 years, our beloved Cirque Musica Vacation Wonderland has introduced vacation pleasure to audiences throughout North America. We’re so proud to rejoice our Fifteenth-anniversary tour with an all-new present that continues to deliver an unforgettable, magical expertise,” mentioned Stephen Prepare dinner, President of TCG Leisure and producer of Cirque Musica. “We sit up for many extra seasons working with our proficient workforce, venues, promoters and companions to assist make the vacation spirit come to life for audiences in every single place.”

Cirque Musica Vacation Wonderland is an unforgettable expertise for the complete household—a world-class circus expertise infused with the vacation classics all of us love.

2024 Tour Dates – Further markets within the U.S. and Canada can be introduced later this summer time.

11/15 Halifax, NS Scotiabank Centre

11/20 London, ON Centennial Music Corridor

11/21 Sudbury, ON Sudbury Area

11/22 Sault Ste Marie, MI GFL Memorial Gardens

11/23 Duluth, MN Decc Symphony Corridor

11/24 Burnsville, MN (2 reveals) Ames Middle

11/25 Thunder Bay, ON Thunder Bay Group Auditorium

11/26 Brandon, MB Keystone Centre

11/27 Regina, SK Conexus Arts Centre

11/28 Saskatoon, SK TCU Place

11/29 Calgary, AB Winsport Occasion Middle

12/1 Grand Junction, CO Avalon Theatre

12/2 Colorado Springs, CO Pike’s Peak Middle

12/3 Omaha, NE Holland Middle

12/4 Lawrence, KS Lied Middle

12/5 St. Charles, MO The Household Area

12/6 Joliet, IL Rialto Sq. Theatre

12/7 Benton Harbor, MI Mendel Middle

12/8 Muncie, IN Emens Auditorium

12/10 Evansville, IN Victory Theatre

12/11 Greensburg, PA The Palace Theatre

12/12 Akron, OH Akron Civic Theatre

12/13 Rochester, NY Kodak Middle

12/14 New Brunswick, NJ (2 reveals) State Theater

12/15 Hershey, PA Hershey Theater

12/17 Spartanburg, SC Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium

12/19 Augusta, GA Miller Theater

12/20 Jacksonville, FL Florida Theater

12/21 Clearwater, FL Ruth Eckard Corridor

12/22 Sarasota, FL Van Wezel Performing Arts Corridor

12/24 Cedar Park, TX HEB Middle at Cedar Park

12/26 San Antonio, TX The Tobin Middle

12/27 Frisco, TX Comerica Middle

12/28 Fort Price, TX Will Rogers Memorial Middle

12/29 El Paso, TX Abraham Chavez Theatre