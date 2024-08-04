Christine Lakin Thinks Kirk Cameron Joke Led to ‘Fuller House’ Firing

Christine Lakin says she virtually had a job in Netflix’s Fuller Home — that’s, till her previous got here again to hang-out her.

Whereas showing on the Friday, August 2 episode of the “How Impolite, Tanneritos!” podcast, Lakin revealed that issues have been in movement for her to look on the Full Home reboot after she was approached by Jeff Franklin, the present’s creator. Nonetheless, issues took a flip when, simply days earlier than the desk learn, she was advised “one thing occurred” and “they’re not going to wish you anymore.”

Lakin says she didn’t obtain any additional clarification, however she speculated {that a} video she made a number of years prior poking enjoyable at Candace Cameron Bure’s brother, Kirk Cameron, could have rubbed some individuals the flawed means. (Cameron Bure performed one of many lead characters, D.J. Tanner, on the unique sitcom, reprising her function within the follow-up.)

“Seven years earlier than [Fuller House], I participated in a Humorous or Die video … and on the time, Cameron had mentioned some public issues in regards to the LGBTQ neighborhood,” she defined. “I didn’t suppose I believed these have been probably very damaging to the LGBTQ neighborhood. And I used to be requested to take part with a bunch of different former youngster actors on this satirical video, kind of calling out these statements. It was humorous. Hear, it was a satire, you recognize?”

Associated: Full Home Stars: Then and Now!

You bought it, dude! America fell in love with the Tanner household within the late Nineteen Eighties and early Nineties, and followers celebrated when information broke that the forged can be reuniting for Netflix’s Fuller Home — see then-and-now pictures!

In 2012, Kirk discovered himself in scorching water with homosexual rights teams after calling homosexuality “unnatural” and declaring same-sex marriages “detrimental” throughout a CNN interview. In response, Lakin and varied notable youngster actors from the ‘80s and ‘90s participated in a satirical response video for Humorous or Die the place they playfully chastised Kirk for his feedback.

“All I can consider is that it created some dangerous blood,” Lakin mentioned. “And 7 years later, I used to be not, my presence was not wished. That’s possibly what I believe.”

Thank You! You could have efficiently subscribed.

Associated: Throwback! ‘90s TV Exhibits You Liked However Most likely Forgot About

Throwback to the boob tube’s golden period! Nothing was higher than spending your Friday and Saturdays with TGIF and SNICK — and ‘90s tv by no means appeared to disappoint. Whether or not it was fixing crimes with Ghostwriter or being spooked by tales advised by The Midnight Society, TV was actually epic again within the day — which […]

Lakin shared that the function finally went to her good friend and fellow actress Virginia Williams, who appeared in recurring and visitor roles for seasons 2 by means of 5.

“She was nice. And I imply, it was a bummer for me. It actually was,” she shared. “I’d have cherished to have accomplished that.”

Full Home aired on ABC for eight seasons from 1987 to 1995. Netlfix rebooted the collection as Fuller Home, which ran for 5 seasons from 2016 to 2020.