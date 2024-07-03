Christine, Janelle Brown Reunite 4 Months After Garrison’s Death

Sister Wives stars Christine Brown and Janelle Brown are spending high quality time collectively 4 months after Janelle’s son Garrison Brown‘s loss of life.

“We received to spend the day collectively and it was SO wanted!” Janelle, 55, and Christine, 52, captioned a joint submit by way of Instagram on Monday, July 1. “Extremely grateful for household.”

Within the submit, Christine, Janelle and daughter Maddie Brush could possibly be seen posing collectively in entrance of a reservoir whereas Sister Sledge‘s “We Are Household” performed within the background.

A separate video posted by way of Instagram by Janelle additionally confirmed the TLC star having fun with the nice open air. “Household time! Loving each minute of it!” she captioned the clip, tagging Christine and her husband, David Woolley, Christine’s daughter Aspyn Thompson and her husband, Mitch Thompson, Maddie and her husband, Caleb Brush, daughter Savannah Brown and Meri Brown‘s baby Leon Brown and their associate, Audrey Kriss.

Associated: ‘Sister Wives’ Household Information: Get to Know Kody Brown’s Spouses and Youngsters

Sister Wives star Kody Brown has his arms full with spouse Robyn Brown and his three former companions, Meri Brown, Janelle Brown and Christine Brown. Kody’s household — which incorporates 18 whole kids— was thrust into the highlight in September 2010 when Sister Wives premiered. On the time, Kody was courting his fourth spouse, Robyn, […]

“Having a extremely good time hanging out with the household. Christine, Maddie, the youngsters,” a smiling Janelle stated to the digicam. “[We’re] at this lovely reservoir within the Wyoming mountains.”

Followers had been glad to see the fact character spending time together with her family members, with one Instagram person writing, “It’s so great that you simply all have such a love for one another.” One other stated, “I like that the majority of the household has stayed collectively. With 2 great mothers/grandmas, you all are so lucky to have each other!”

The household outing comes almost 4 months after the loss of life of Janelle’s son, Garrison, who died by suicide in March. He was 25 years previous.

“Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the lack of our lovely boy Robert Garrison Brown,” Janelle wrote in a joint assertion with ex Kody Brown by way of Instagram on the time. “He was a shiny spot within the lives of all who knew him. His loss will go away such an enormous gap in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you simply please respect our privateness and be part of us in honoring his reminiscence.”

Actuality followers had been first launched to the Browns when Sister Wives premiered on TLC in 2010. The collection showcases the lives of polygamist household patriarch Kody, 55, and (on the time) his 4 wives: Meri, Janelle, Christine and Robyn Brown, and their 18 kids. The present has aired on the community for a whopping 18 seasons.

Christine and Kody known as it quits in November 2021. Collectively they share six kids: son Paedon, 25, and daughters Aspyn, 29, Mykelti, 28, Gwendlyn, 22, Ysabel, 21, and Truely, 14.

Thank You! You’ve got efficiently subscribed.

Janelle and Kody confirmed their break up in December the next 12 months. In addition they share six kids: daughters Maddie, 28, and Savannah, 19, in addition to sons Logan, 30, Hunter, 27, Gabriel 23, and the late Garrison.

Meri and Kody confirmed that they ended their relationship in January 2023. They share one baby, Leon, 28.

Associated: A Breakdown of The place Kody Brown Stands With His Sister Wives, Exes

Kody Brown’s relationships with Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, Christine Brown and Robyn Brown have all had their ups and downs — however many Sister Wives viewers had been shocked when almost all his wives began to depart him. TLC followers had been launched to the Brown household in 2010 when he was legally married to Meri and […]

Robyn, 45, is now Kody’s solely spouse. Collectively they share son Solomon, 12, and daughter Ariella, 8, in addition to Robyn’s three youngsters from her earlier marriage: son Dayton and daughters Aurora and Breanna.