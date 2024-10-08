Christine Brown Shares Sweet PDA Pic With David Woolley on Anniversary

Sister Wives star Christine Brown and her husband, David Woolley, are sealing their first marriage ceremony anniversary with a kiss.

“Completely happy Anniversary @david__woolley,” Brown, 52, captioned their joint Monday, October 7, Instagram publish. “Gosh, I like you. It’s been unimaginable to have you ever as my companion. I really feel so blessed to be married to you and I sit up for the remainder of our lives collectively. #happyanniversary #letsdothisforever #keepsmelaughing #lovesme #blessed #spouse.”

Alongside the message, Brown shared a sequence of snaps from their married life. In a single picture, she and Woolley posed on their marriage ceremony day with their family members, whereas in one other they locked lips.

Brown and Woolley exchanged vows in Utah in October 2023, lower than one 12 months after going public with their romance. Whereas making his Sister Wives debut in December 2023 throughout half 4 of the Sister Wives: 1-on-1 particular, Woolley recalled the early phases of his and Brown’s relationship.

“Once I met her, it was simply prompt,” Woolley informed the digicam through the episode. “We’d discuss for hours and hours. No drama. Consider it or not.”

He quipped that Brown manifested him after she envisioned her dream man to be “bald, tattoos and driving a bike.” Woolley, who’s bald and has tattoos, additionally joked that when Brown discovered he used to have a bike “she about fell on the ground.”

Practically one 12 months later, Brown recapped their first date throughout an October episode of Sister Wives.

“The primary time that I received on [the app], I met David. His photos have been stunning. It was him with these eyes,” she stated in Us Weekly’s unique sneak peek of the second.

“Footage don’t do him justice. His eyes have been stunning,” she continued, revealing that she exclaimed about how good-looking he was once they met. “We’re strolling into the restaurant, and I am going, ‘I simply must inform you, I feel your eyes are stunning.’ Similar to that!”

Regardless of Brown’s embarrassment on the comment, she stated Woolley wished to be beside her throughout their meal.

“He’s like, ‘That is form of far-off. Let’s get nearer to one another,’” Brown stated, telling producers that she and Woolley talked about “all the pieces” on their date. “It went so nice!”

Earlier than her marriage ceremony to Woolley, Christine was spiritually married to ex-husband Kody Brown from 1994 to 2021. The exes share six kids: son Paedon, 26, and daughters Aspyn, 29, Mykelti, 28, Gwendlyn, 22, Ysabel, 21, and Truely, 14. (Woolley, for his half, has eight kids of his personal from a previous relationship.)