Christina Hall’s Estranged Husband Josh Hall Breaks Silence on Divorce

Josh Corridor has damaged his silence concerning his ongoing divorce from estranged spouse Christina Corridor.

“I want privateness, particularly throughout one thing as life-changing as a divorce I didn’t ask for,” Josh, 43, wrote by way of Instagram on Friday, August 2, sharing a melancholy-looking selfie along with his canine. “I can’t publicly badmouth anybody as individuals have households, pals and others who respect and love them. Sadly, the web is perpetually.”

Christina, 41, and Josh every filed for divorce final month. The Christina on the Coast star filed her petition first, itemizing their date of separation as July 7. When Josh despatched his personal courtroom paperwork, he wrote July 8 because the day that they break up.

“We’re actual people, that is our life and I’m not right here to entertain individuals I don’t know with my personal issues,” Josh added in his Instagram publish. “These particulars will probably be dealt with pretty behind closed doorways with our respective counsels in due time. Those that know every of us, know who we’re.”

A supply completely advised Us Weekly on Saturday, August 3, that Christina and Josh “haven’t even began negotiations” but concerning their divorce. In accordance with Josh’s courtroom docs, he’s searching for an equitable division of belongings, together with their shared Newport Seashore residence and rights to Christina’s a number of HGTV sequence. (The duo wed in 2022 with out signing a prenuptial settlement beforehand.)

Late final month, Christina made it clear by way of a July social media assertion that she didn’t intend to separate her private belongings 50/50.

“I’ve labored my ass off to construct this life for myself and my youngsters and anybody who would try to take what they don’t deserve / what they did NOT work for must be ashamed,” she wrote by way of Instagram Story final month. “An insecure man with a big ego can certain attempt to derail you — however ‘nonetheless I rise.’”

Christina shares daughter Taylor, 13, and son Brayden, 8, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, in addition to youngest son Hudson, 4, with ex-husband Ant Anstead. Concluding her July social media message, Christina claimed that “divorces don’t occur in a single day” and “there’s all the time a breaking level.”

In accordance with a second insider on Saturday, Christina and her authorized group supplied Josh a “seven-figure-plus settlement” that he allegedly turned down.

“His lawyer mentioned it was too low,” the supply near Christina advised Us.