Christina Hall’s Blended Family Photos: Kids, Exes, More

Whereas Christina Corridor was constructing homes on her and ex-husband Tarek El Moussa’s hit HGTV present, Flip or Flop, she was additionally making a loving residence in actual life.

Corridor shares daughter Taylor, born in 2010, and son Brayden, born in 2015, with El Moussa. She can also be the mom to son Hudson, whom she welcomed with now ex-husband Ant Anstead in 2019.

Following her splits from El Moussa and Anstead, Christina married Joshua Corridor, in 2022. Tarek, in the meantime, wed Heather Rae El Moussa in October 2021, and so they share son Tristan, who was born in January 2023.

Ant, for his half, can also be dad to daughter Amelie, born in 2003, and son Archie, born in 2007, whom he shares with ex-wife Louise Anstead. Ant has been courting Renée Zellweger since June 2021.

Over time, the dad and mom and stepparents within the Corridor/El Moussa/Anstead clan prioritized the youngsters.

“So long as the youngsters come first — and so they do for all of us — that’s all that issues,” Christina solely informed Us Weekly in July 2023. “Even when there’s an incident, or somebody’s upset, if the youngsters are blissful and wholesome, the remainder is logistics.”

Scroll right down to see Christina’s sweetest blended household moments: