Christina Hall Was ‘Done’ in Her Marriage With Joshua Hall

On July 2, Christina Corridor sat down with Us Weekly to debate the brand new season of her present Christina on the Coast. Throughout the interview, the HGTV star talked about her almost three-year marriage to Josh Corridor, explaining that they find time for date nights and had plans to exit to dinner for her birthday on July 9.

However when the subject turned to the pair’s upcoming sequence, The Flip Off (which costars her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and his spouse, Heather Rae El Moussa), there have been simple hints of rigidity.

“It’s by no means straightforward to work with a partner,” Christina mentioned. “It’s a complete new dynamic for us, and it’s going to be attention-grabbing the way it performs out.”

Fascinating, certainly. Two weeks later, on July 15, the pair filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable variations,” with Christina itemizing their date of separation as July 7. Based on an insider, Christina, 41, and Josh, 44, had been “having points for some time,” including that Josh has moved out of their shared residence.

The previous couple — who quietly tied the knot in October 2021 — received collectively after her cut up from British TV host Ant Anstead in September 2020. (Christina shares son Hudson, 4, with Anstead in addition to daughter Taylor, 13, and son Brayden, 8, with Tarek, 42.)

“Christina was making an attempt, however issues occurred, and it simply wasn’t working,” the insider shares within the newest problem of Us, noting that the HGTV star is shortly choosing up the items. “Christina was completed when she filed the papers. It’s exhausting, however she’s doing nice.”

Cash Issues

Issues might get ugly. The insider tells Us Christina didn’t signal a prenup, and in courtroom paperwork, Josh is requesting spousal help and an equal division of neighborhood property acquired throughout the marriage.

That features the $12.6 million Newport Seaside, California, residence bought in April 2022 (Us can verify that Christina and Josh’s names are each on the title) and any rights to the Discovery and HGTV exhibits they developed, produced or contracted with throughout the marriage. (Josh, who’s labored as an actual property agent, has made appearances on Christina on the Coast and Christina within the Nation and has served as a consulting producer on the exhibits.) Christina isn’t requesting spousal help and is asking the courtroom to not award any to Josh.

The insider says cash has lengthy been a supply of rivalry for Christina and Josh. “Christina works very exhausting and is profitable,” says the insider. “She felt like Josh was not contributing sufficient to the family.” A second supply acquainted with the matter tells Us Josh was working all through their partnership.

New York-based divorce lawyer Dror Bikel, who hasn’t labored with the Halls, tells Us that regardless of the shortage of prenup, Christina will doubtless come out OK.

“She’s the monied partner, she was extra profitable. We all know that as a result of he’s searching for alimony and equal division of property and belongings from the media program they’ve collectively,” he explains, noting that in the case of any exhibits they’ve labored on collectively, the courtroom “will ask if persons are tuning in for her or for him. Is it equal? Her aspect will doubtless argue that persons are tuning in for her, [and that] it’s not 50/50, perhaps 80/20, so she could have declare over extra of that income.”

The Fame Sport

Bikel says many actuality star {couples} are the victims of Fleeting Fame Syndrome — during which they get collectively “underneath magical circumstances” which can be unsustainable or hit the skids when their lives — and relationships — are placed on public show. (He namechecks The Bachelorette’s Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo, The Actual Housewives of Miami’s Alexia and Todd Nepola and Promoting Sundown’s Chelsea and Jeff Lazkani as potential victims of Fleeting Fame Syndrome.)

“Beneath any circumstances, fame is troublesome to take care of,” Bikel has mentioned. “When companions react in a different way to life within the public eye, it’s troublesome to take care of a relationship.”

Not Wanting Again

Christina’s shifting ahead. Based on the insider, The Flip Off — which is ready to debut in 2025 — is in manufacturing with out Josh.

“They’re shifting ahead with out him,” says the insider, including that Christina wasn’t going to remain within the marriage any longer for the sake of a TV sequence. “It doesn’t matter [that] a present was introduced. That is her life, and children are concerned.”

She’s been down this street earlier than. In a sit-down with Us final July, Christina mirrored on her earlier breakups, saying, “Going by means of divorce may be very exhausting. It’s exhausting on me; it’s exhausting on the children.”

She later famous that her requirements had gotten greater lately. “Issues that I’d put up with in my 20s are issues I’d by no means put up with in my 40s,” Christina defined, including that she wasn’t the kind of individual to reside with regrets. “I’ve made errors, however I have a look at them as classes discovered.”

With reporting by Amanda Williams