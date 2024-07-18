Christina Hall, Tarek and Heather El Moussa to Film Show Without Joshua

Christina Corridor (née Haack) just isn’t letting her divorce from Joshua Corridor get in the best way of her HGTV collection.

“They’re in manufacturing of The Flip Off with out Josh,” a supply solely tells Us Weekly. “They’re shifting ahead with the present with out him.”

The insider provides that Christina, 41, and Joshua’s break up wasn’t “sudden,” because the pair “have had points for some time.”

Us confirmed that Christina filed for a dissolution of marriage on Monday, July 15. The truth star cited irreconcilable variations as the explanation for the break up and listed the twosome’s date of separation as July 7.

Associated: Christina Haack and Joshua Corridor’s Relationship Timeline

Christina Haack and Joshua Corridor’s love story captivated followers earlier than their shocking break up in July 2024. Following her divorce from Ant Anstead, the Christina on the Coast star was noticed with a good-looking stranger who Us Weekly subsequently confirmed was Corridor. Quickly after, Haack opened up about her new relationship in a prolonged Instagram put up, […]

Joshua, 44, additionally submitted his personal submitting on Monday. Nevertheless, he listed their date of separation as July 8, per docs obtained by Us.

In his paperwork, Joshua requested the court docket for all rights to his property earlier than he and Christina tied the knot in 2022. He’s additionally in search of equal division of neighborhood property acquired throughout the marriage. In keeping with the submitting, this contains the couple’s Newport Seaside, California, home and any rights to the Discovery and HGTV exhibits they developed, produced or contracted with throughout the marriage.

In keeping with Christina’s submitting, she is going to present the court docket with an inventory of separate property property and money owed at a later date. She additionally requested her final title be restored to Haack.

Whereas Christina bought her begin on HGTV years in the past, she introduced Joshua in for a number of temporary appearances on Christina on the Coast. Nevertheless, in her new present, The Flip Off, she teased to Us that Joshua would have a much bigger position to play. (The Flip Off is about to premiere in 2025.)

Thank You! You have got efficiently subscribed.

“We’re working collectively simply, like, hand in hand and discovering what that dynamic is and appears like,” she solely advised Us in July 2023 concerning the undertaking with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and his spouse, Heather Rae El Moussa (née Younger). “I imply, it’s by no means straightforward to work with a partner so we’re simply actually discovering. I’m used to being the boss of all the pieces, particularly on the subject of design. This can be a complete new dynamic for us and it’s gonna be attention-grabbing the way it performs out.”

Christina and Joshua have been first linked in 2021 following her tumultuous divorce from ex-husband Ant Anstead. Joshua and Christina tied the knot the next 12 months in a secret ceremony. The duo wed for a second time in Hawaii in October 2022 with Christina’s kids current for the nuptials. (Christina shares daughter Taylor, 13, and son Brayden, 8, with Tarek and son Hudson, 4, with Anstead.)

After information broke of their divorce, Joshua quietly eliminated mentions of Christina and her youngsters from his Instagram bio. He beforehand had the primary initials of Christina’s three kids listed on his profile whereas tagging the HGTV star’s web page. The bio part of his Instagram web page is now empty.