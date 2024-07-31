Christina Hall Pokes Fun at Tarek, Heather Rae El Moussa Soccer Fight

Christina Corridor’s journeys to the soccer area with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and his spouse, Heather Rae El Moussa, not want a referee.

Greater than two years after the trio made headlines for a soccer sport spat, which was captured by photographers, everybody got here collectively for a drama-free reunion on the area. (Christina’s now-estranged husband, Joshua Corridor, was additionally current on the time.)

“Our soccer sidelines have come a great distance,” Christina, 41, playfully wrote through her Instagram Story on Tuesday, July 30, as she posed with Tarek, 42, and Heather, 36, after watching her son Brayden, 8, play in a soccer match.

Christina and Tarek — who additionally share 13-year-old daughter Taylor — break up in 2016 after seven years of marriage, finalizing their divorce in 2018. Whereas the pair beforehand discovered themselves in public spats, each actuality stars have put any previous drama behind them.

Tuesday’s pleasant reunion on the soccer area can also be one other signal that Christina has discovered herself in place with each Tarek and Heather Rae as they start engaged on a brand new present collectively.

In June, HGTV introduced the trio are starring in The Flip Off, which is able to see Tarek and Heather competing towards Christina to see who can discover, purchase, renovate and flip a home for the most important monetary acquire. The winner will obtain bragging rights and the chance to make large income on properties.

“There’s not gonna be any dangerous blood it doesn’t matter what occurs,” Christina solely informed Us Weekly on July 2 when previewing the brand new present. “None of us are taking it as significantly to truly get mad about stuff. We simply determined to have enjoyable with it it doesn’t matter what. As a result of if you’re having enjoyable filming that’s an important factor, as a result of that’s what the viewers is gonna discover.”

Regardless of his preliminary involvement, Joshua, 43, will not be featured on the brand new sequence following his break up from Christina. Information broke earlier this month that the pair had filed for divorce after lower than three years of marriage.

“They’re in manufacturing of The Flip Off with out Josh,” a supply solely informed Us Weekly. “They’re transferring ahead with the present with out him.”

In line with court docket paperwork obtained by Us this month Christina listed the pair’s date of separation as July 7 whereas Joshua listed July 8. (Christina was first to file for a dissolution of marriage on July 15.)

After information broke of the break up, each Tarek and Heather wished Christina the very best.

“We assist her,” Heather informed E! Information in a joint interview with Tarek revealed on July 23. Tarek added, “[Christina] will get by means of this. Life’s robust, s—t occurs. We bought one shot at life and we gotta do what’s greatest for us, so no matter she wants, we’re right here to assist.”