Christina Hall Details ‘Strong’ Relationship With Daughter Taylor

Christina Corridor has change into one among HGTV’s largest stars, however being a mother stays her most coveted title.

“My relationship with [my daughter] Taylor‘s very, very sturdy,” Corridor, 40, solely advised Us Weekly on Tuesday, July 2, whereas selling the brand new season of Christina on the Coast.

The fact star, who shares Taylor, 13, and son Brayden, 8, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, revealed that her largest “mother win” currently has been “speaking with Taylor,” who’s now in center faculty. (Corridor additionally shares son Hudson, 4, with ex-husband Ant Anstead.)

“There’s buddy dynamics [at this age] and there’s little dramas,” Corridor defined, noting that her friendship with Taylor turned much more evident when her daughter wrote her a Mom’s Day card earlier this 12 months.

She gushed, “[It] was so good and so particular and simply made me really feel so good about simply being her mother and parenting on the whole.”

Christina, who wed Joshua Corridor in 2022, advised Us that her mother-daughter time with Taylor typically consists of the teenager’s pals, too.

“I really like simply having the youngsters over to our home. They’ve a number of sleepovers, like, each weekend or each different weekend right here,” she mentioned. “We have now, like, six ladies over all simply sleeping in a single room after which [going in] the jacuzzi collectively and driving their e-bikes round.”

Christina referred to as the hangouts “tremendous cute,” including that their mother-daughter bond isn’t the one relationship she is pleased with as a mother.

The Christina within the Nation star advised Us that Brayden has change into her “little clown stuffed with power” and is “tremendous humorous.” Hudson, in the meantime, is “so sensible and foolish” and retains everybody “on our toes.”

She revealed that regardless of her youngsters’ age variations, they “all get alongside so properly and love one another.” That heat additionally extends to her dynamic with every little one.

Christina defined that it’s all of the “little issues” that her youngsters do this make her really feel liked, together with “eager to spend time with” her at house.

“I really feel like simply on the whole, how typically the youngsters simply come up and hug me [makes me proud],” she continued. “And the boys, too, [they] simply say ‘I really like you’ [all the time].”

Whereas Christina is completely happy to be a working mother — she is teaming up with Josh, 43, and ex-husband Tarek, 42, and his spouse, Heather Rae El Moussa, for the upcoming collection The Flip Off — she confessed that her largest parenting problem is “dividing time.”

“I feel all my youngsters’ love language is high quality one-on-one time,” she shared. “So it’s simply ensuring that [you’re] taking time to take them on particular, completely different dates and actually simply asking them, ‘Hey, you already know, this summer season, let’s every decide three issues we wanna do.’ And ensuring that I do these issues with them.”

Aside from internet hosting center faculty sleepovers and carving out one-on-one time along with her boys, Christina is happy to share a brand new season of Christina on the Coast with followers this month.

“I actually wished huge tasks. When the present first began, it was solely half-hour, so we solely had time to do, like, two areas,” the designer advised Us, noting that 5 seasons later, they’ve expanded so as to add extra time and extra home particulars.

This season, viewers will see Christina revamp “complete properties all the way down to the studs” and work on “lengthy remodels,” a few of which took a 12 months. “I feel followers are actually gonna like simply seeing a whole challenge come collectively,” Christina added.

The brand new season of Christina on the Coast premieres on HGTV Thursday, July 11, at 9 p.m. ET, with every episode accessible on Max the identical day.

With reporting by Andrea Simpson