Christina Hall Accuses Joshua Hall of Diverting $35K in New Docs

Christina Corridor is accusing her estranged husband, Joshua Corridor, of diverting 1000’s of {dollars} to his checking account after studying of her plans to divorce him and accessing their residence safety cameras that would preserve her and her kids “below surveillance.”

Per court docket paperwork formally filed on Friday, July 26, and obtained by Us Weekly, Christina, 41, is “shocked and anxious,” alleging that Joshua, 43, redirected over $35,000, which she describes as her “separate property cash,” into his personal account “with out [her] authorization” when he came upon she needed a divorce on July 8.

In accordance with an alleged textual content message from Joshua to the property supervisor, a replica of which Christina included as a part of her new submitting, Joshua requested the property supervisor: “For June funds, can we please get it despatched to a distinct account when it’s time?” and offered his private checking account to deposit the funds.

Christina famous that the property supervisor complied with the request “believing I had licensed the change of accounts and requested for account particulars and Josh offered his personal account.”

Now, Christina is requesting the cash to be returned to her. “I’m asking for Josh to account for the funds taken and return them to me as these funds are particularly used to pay any loans, obligations, property taxes, insurance coverage and upkeep for these rental properties,” Christina wrote within the docs.

“The truth that this is similar date he now alleges to be our date of separation, despite the fact that it’s truly July 07, 2024, makes it clear why he selected the subsequent day,” she wrote. “It makes me surprise what else I’m not conscious of because it pertains to his monetary state of affairs and that’s the reason I’m having a full forensic accounting carried out for the whole time period of our marriage.”

She additionally defined what occurred the day she advised Josh she needed to finish issues on July 7: “I communicated to Josh that I’d be submitting for divorce,” she mentioned. “That night I left the resident with my kids.”

Though she states they agreed she would keep on the Newport Seashore home along with her youngsters pending a divorce decision, she claims he returned a pair instances to choose up his belongings and claims he has tried to maintain her and her kids “below surveillance” utilizing cameras within the residence.

“Josh’s legal professional despatched a letter demanding that I protect digital proof with out it being mechanically deleted so I unplugged cameras so the system wouldn’t mechanically overwrite the onerous drive,” she wrote in docs. “Every time Josh has returned to the home he has plugged the cameras again in, which might enable him to maintain me and my kids below surveillance. I object to him having that entry into my residence. I don’t wish to have a state of affairs the place there’s a misunderstanding or any battle, particularly in entrance of my kids.”

Within the paperwork, Christina requests unique use and possession of the Newport Seashore residence they as soon as shared along with her three kids in addition to two properties in Tennessee.

As well as, she argues that her estranged husband “mustn’t want any spousal help from me” and that “he has enough belongings of his personal to pay his personal legal professional’s charges and prices” on account of their short-term marriage.

Each Christina and Joshua filed for divorce on July 15. Whereas Christina will not be requesting spousal help and asking the court docket to not award any to Joshua, he’s searching for spousal help from her.

“Like all hard-working moms, my life revolves round my kids and my work,” she wrote. “It’s my understanding that Josh has his personal earnings and due to this fact he mustn’t want any spousal help from me. He has enough belongings of his personal to pay his personal legal professional’s charges and prices.”

Joshua can be requesting an equal division of neighborhood property acquired throughout their lower than three-year lengthy marriage. This contains their $12.6 million residence in Newport Seashore, California, and any rights to the Discovery and HGTV reveals they developed, produced or contracted whereas collectively. Us confirmed that each of their names are on the title of their shared residence. A supply completely revealed in Us’ newest cowl story that the pair didn’t signal a prenuptial settlement.

Issues between the twosome proceed to get messy as Christina fired again at a latest TMZ report that Joshua was blindsided by the divorce. “’Our sources say she stopped talking to him after a disagreement and would solely communicate to him by an legal professional,’” Christina wrote through Instagram Tales. “Huh … I didn’t block him — and I didn’t see any missed calls or texts the subsequent day. Which occurred to be my birthday. Unusual — No flowers, no card, no messages like ‘Hope you’ve a pleasant birthday’ 🧐.”

Whereas Joshua was set to look alongside Christina, her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and Tarek’s spouse, Heather Rae El Moussa, in The Flip Off, a supply completely advised Us this week that manufacturing is “shifting ahead” with out him.

Weeks earlier than, Christina admitted to Us that it’s “difficult to work along with your partner.” She added, “So, it’s identical to this can be a entire new dynamic for us and it’s gonna be attention-grabbing the way it performs out.”