Christina Applegate Makes TMI Declaration About Her ‘Bush’

Christina Applegate obtained candid about her physique — and her “bush.”

Whereas noting that she and Jamie-Lynn Sigler are a duo, Applegate, 52, added that she’s the “Simon to my Garfunkel.”

“Which is what my bush seems like at this level,” Applegate joked on the Tuesday, July 2, episode of her “Messy” podcast, referring to Artwork Garfunkel’s well-known hairdo. “Shave when your abdomen is as huge as mine. As a result of you need to elevate it up after which get in … you realize what I imply? You’re one-handing and also you’re making an attempt to face and also you’re falling over within the bathe. I do know folks with MS can relate to this. You may’t get in there, get your leg up after which transfer your huge stomach as much as see it.”

Sigler, 43, interjected so as to add, “It’s a must to sit on the ground. You gotta actually sit on the ground of your bathe and contort your self in unusual methods.”

Applegate and Sigler revealed their battles with a number of sclerosis in August 2021 and October 2016, respectively. The pair have since began their podcast, the place they candidly focus on the ups and downs of residing with MS.

Throughout a June episode that was recorded earlier this yr, Applegate opened up about her psychological well being. “I don’t get pleasure from residing,” Applegate mentioned. “I don’t get pleasure from it. I don’t get pleasure from issues anymore.”

Applegate’s feedback drew public concern, however she later clarified that she’s “good.”

“I used to be speaking about some darkish stuff I used to be pondering and feeling … that is our protected place to get these issues out as a result of after we maintain issues in, we give them energy,” she defined throughout a separate June episode. “I additionally assume there’s a lot disgrace that folks really feel after they’re going via psychological well being points. It’s a second. It’s a thought. It’s a sense.”

Whereas Applegate famous that she’s “not sitting right here on suicide watch,” she admitted to typically having “darkish ideas” resulting from her sickness.

“I dare anybody to be recognized with MS or any power sickness that has taken who you have been previous to that second and go, ‘That is nice,’” she mentioned. “You’ve got moments of feeling like, ‘That is tiring and I don’t wish to do that,’ however you do it. By saying this s–t out loud it releases the strain within the balloon, man.”

Amid Applegate’s battle with MS, her daughter, Sadie, was just lately recognized with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome. Whereas the 13-year-old opened up about her wrestle throughout an episode of the podcast in June, Applegate admitted she felt “very responsible” for not understanding what was occurring initially.

“I simply didn’t see it at residence, babe. At residence you have been high quality. Nevertheless it’s sort of like us,” Applegate famous, referring to Sigler. “We get out on the earth, and the stresses and the anxiousness of the world convey upon our signs a lot worse than they might be if we have been within the security and the coolness of our personal houses.”

If you happen to or somebody you realize is struggling or in disaster, assist is accessible. Name or textual content 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.