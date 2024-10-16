Christina Applegate is Finally Watching Friends Despite Emmy Win

Christina Applegate might have received an Emmy for her visitor star look in Associates — however she’s simply now watching the long-lasting present for the primary time.

On the Tuesday, October 15 episode of her and Jamie-Lynn Sigler’s “Messy” podcast, Applegate, 52, and Sigler, 43, revealed she had just lately began watching the NBC franchise after the pair mentioned watching tv at evening to quell their anxiousness.

“You already know me, I flip the TV on and simply stays on 24 hours a day,” Applegate shared. “Apart from the Bravo reveals, they simply cease it. Then if I go to sleep and I don’t have my white noise, which is Bravo or Peacock now, then I’ve to press it once more. I kinda like the way it simply performs, however then I miss an episode of one thing. Like I’m on Associates proper now. Sure, I used to be on Associates twice. I had by no means seen it earlier than I used to be on it.”

Applegate famous that she’s on season 8 of the collection though she simply “began three days in the past.”

“So I don’t have an issue with something, do I? No. It’s completely positive,” she joked, earlier than including that Associates is such a “good present” to look at. “That’s what’s so humorous is I actually received an Emmy on that present and I had by no means seen it earlier than I went on and now I’m obsessed.”

The Lifeless to Me actress went on to clarify how she had watched her personal episodes after she appeared on the present, however she didn’t know what was occurring within the collection.

“It’s so good, it’s such a superb present,” she gushed.

Applegate starred as Jennifer Aniston’s sister, Amy Inexperienced, in two episodes of the favored sitcom. She took residence an Emmy award for Excellent Visitor Actress in a Comedy Collection for the 2003 episode “The One The place Rachel’s Sister Babysits,” which reveals Amy shifting in with Rachel (Aniston) and Joey (Matt LeBlanc).

Whereas Applegate might not have seen an episode of Associates earlier than, she beforehand opened up about being stunned at successful an Emmy award for her visitor efficiency.

Associated: Stars Who Beat Breast Most cancers: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Cynthia Nixon and Extra

Many celebrities have spoken out about their private battles with breast most cancers over time. Julia Louis-Dreyfus went public together with her breast most cancers prognosis in September 2017 through Instagram. Almost one yr later, she had efficiently overwhelmed the sickness and returned to work on Veep. “It sounds sort of corny, however there’s one thing about after […]

“It was surprising that I used to be nominated for the episodes I did as a result of it truthfully didn’t really feel like work,” she advised As we speak in 2019. “And it didn’t really feel like I used to be doing something particular in any means. I used to be simply having a lot enjoyable. I actually was in shock when that occurred. It was a type of moments of, like, ‘Why … What, me?’ Like in Sixteen Candles when she’s like, ‘Me?’ And he’s like, ‘Yeah, you.’ That’s how I felt after they stated my title.”

Thank You! You may have efficiently subscribed.

Applegate then recalled how she realized that Associates can be such a beloved present.

“I bear in mind speaking to Marta [Kauffman] about Associates. And this was whereas we have been engaged on Jesse. And she or he stated the celebrities simply aligned,” she stated on the time. “You had these six individuals who have been simply essentially the most good actors for these elements, relatable, they usually’re so humorous. And it doesn’t typically occur the place all the things works. Plus, it’s only a nice present. It’s bought coronary heart, it’s humorous.”

Associates, which ran from 1994 to 2004, adopted six pals — Aniston, LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer — who all reside in New York Metropolis. The collection received six Emmy Awards with 62 nominations.