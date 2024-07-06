Christina Applegate Has ‘Beef’ With Love Island Producers, Contestants

Christina Applegate seemingly has some “beef” with the Love Island producers and contestants.

The Emmy-winning actress took to X, previously Twitter, on Wednesday to share some ASMR-related issues about Peacock’s courting competitors present which might be bugging her a bit.

“I like Love Island. Have watched each season. It I’ve a beef with manufacturing and contestants,” she wrote. “Are you able to pls cease making bizarre sounds together with your water bottles?like holding straw in mouth and chewing it and never sipping. Or ladies with lengthy nails making clicky clackety sounds on ha.”

Applegate determined to proceed her “Love Island rant” in one other publish, additionally giving some direct hygiene recommendation to the Islanders.

“White deodorant on the armpits within the warmth is gross,” the Lifeless to Me actress added. “Now you all are very engaging individuals, please use clear deodorant!!! The white puss trying shit within the folds will not be bueno. That is simply me serving to you be the most effective model of you. Haha.”

Love Island USA, hosted by Vanderpump Guidelines breakout star Ariana Madix, is at present airing its sixth season on Peacock. Final week, Madix spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about relationship recommendation she needs she might give to the Islanders.

“I do know we don’t have a ton of time on Love Island for anyone to essentially be considering, taking their time to make selections. But when they simply would discuss it with their associates slightly bit extra and attempt to see what’s good in the person who they have been with,” the host mentioned. “I assume what I’m saying is that generally you’ll be able to’t inform chemistry till you truly are with somebody within the room, so it’s onerous to say.”