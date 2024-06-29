Christian Navarro And OVG Open mastercard midnight by navarro’s, A New Concert Venue And Restaurant In NYC

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Restaurateur Christian Navarro has partnered with venue administration big Oak View Group to open a brand new high-end Manhattan eatery and live performance venue, Manhattan: mastercard midnight by navarro’s

The restaurant, which opened in June, features a street-level wine bar that can serve breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night objects together with a collection of wine; A state-of-the-art efficiency and leisure venue; and a lounge, that includes French/California season delicacies together with wine and cocktail service.

Situated in Brookfield Properties’ Manhattan West Plaza, mastercard midnight by navarro’s is between thirty first and thirty third Avenue and ninth and tenth Avenue, close to the Highline, Moynihan Plaza, Penn Station, and Hudson Yards.

“Tim Leiweke, Irving Azoff, and Francesca Bodie have given me and navarro’s the chance of a lifetime, difficult us to assume huge when bringing luxurious hospitality to OVG venues. This new idea, midnight by navarrro’s, is the end result of that dream, which has enabled us to positively disrupt the expertise of luxurious meals and beverage, and first-class reside leisure within the largest arenas and essentially the most intimate theatres,” said Christian Navarro.

The brand new live performance venue, which opened in June seventh, kicked off with a residency by Grammy Award-winning producer, trumpeter, and vocalist Brian Newman, alongside his co-producer and burlesque icon spouse, Angie Pontani. The theater may even function a slate of cross-genre artists, together with regional expertise in addition to touring artists.

“This vacation spot and our partnership with Christian, completely exemplifies our strategy to evolving the hospitality expertise at OVG venues,” added Josh Pell, President, Premium Experiences and World Technique at Oak View Group. “With an opulent wine bar, farm contemporary restaurant and cutting-edge theatre, we’re delivering on the promise of remarkable culinary and reside leisure experiences centered on creativity, high quality, and customer support.”