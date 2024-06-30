Christian McCaffrey Marries Olivia Culpo in Rhode Island Wedding

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo took benefit of the NFL offseason to tie the knot.

The couple obtained married Saturday throughout a marriage ceremony in Watch Hill, Rhode Island, with Vogue saying the information and sharing unique photos of her robe. NFL star McCaffrey and former Miss Universe winner Culpo, who’s from Rhode Island, have been relationship since 2019 and obtained engaged in April of final yr.

Culpo wore a long-sleeve Dolce & Gabbana wedding ceremony costume for the event. “After I take into consideration Christian and what he loves and the moments that he thinks that I’m most lovely, it’s completely in one thing like this: timeless, lined, and chic,” Culpo informed Vogue.

She added concerning the costume, “I wished it to really feel easy and as if it’s complimenting me, not overpowering me. There’s a lot magnificence and ease.”

McCaffrey is a working again for the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers and a three-time Professional Bowler. He’s coming off of his newest dominant yr, with McCaffrey having earned the Related Press NFL Offensive Participant of the Yr Award for the 2023 season that noticed him helped lead his staff to Tremendous Bowl LVIII, the place the 49ers misplaced in February to the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs.

Earlier this month, McCaffrey was revealed as the quilt athlete for Madden NFL 25, making him the primary 49er participant chosen because the annual face of the favored online game franchise.

Culpo is a style influencer who was named Miss Universe 2012 and has co-hosted the 2 most up-to-date Miss Universe pageants. Her different tv credit embody competing on season 9 of Fox’s The Masked Singer in 2023.