Christian Horner Fumes At FIA After Brazilian GP Qualifying Disaster

Crimson Bull Group Principal Christian Horner has voiced his deep dissatisfaction following a delayed pink flag that hampered Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez’s qualifying. Each drivers had been eradicated throughout Q2.
While talking to Sky Sports activities F1 after the session, Horner commented:
“It is massively irritating.
“A session like that there is clearly an enormous quantity happening. We do not perceive why it took so lengthy for it [the red flag] to come back out.
“It was clearly an enormous accident, probably the most harmful corners on the circuit, 40 seconds it took to throw the pink flag. It is the second day in a row now that we have now had very late calls, whether or not it was the VSC yesterday or the pink flag as we speak. The opposite pink flags had been all instantaneous.
“Very, very harsh however it’s what it’s and we have to try to battle again this afternoon.
“As quickly as you may have an accident like that it must be an instantaneous pink flag. If they’d red-flagged it instantly Max would have been tenth and he would have had time for one more lap.
“We want to perceive the pondering of the race director to know why it took so lengthy to throw that pink flag.”
In a session suffering from excessive climate, the Interlagos circuit was beset with a slew of pink flags as a consequence of a number of accidents. The qualifying kicked off underneath these difficult circumstances, the place Franco Colapinto’s crash in Q1 triggered the primary pink flag. As circumstances remained perilous, Q2 noticed additional disruptions, with crashes akin to Carlos Sainz’s at Flip 2, finally culminating in Stroll’s crash throughout Q2 at Flip 3. This explicit incident turned the focus of Horner’s frustration — with Verstappen unable to proceed because of the timing of race management’s pink flag choice.
As Qualifying was postponed to Sunday morning, there may be now only a few hours earlier than the Grand Prix takes place. Aston Martin, Williams, and Ferrari all have lots of work on their arms as they try and get the vehicles prepared for the Grand Prix.
1. Lando Norris
2. George Russell
3. Yuki Tsunoda
4. Esteban Ocon
5. Liam Lawson
6. Charles Leclerc
7. Alex Albon
8. Oscar Piastri
9. Fernando Alonso
10. Lance Stroll
11. Valtteri Bottas
12. Max Verstappen (Not together with a 5-place grid penalty for the race)
13. Sergio Perez
14. Carlos Sainz
15. Pierre Gasly
16. Lewis Hamilton
17. Oliver Bearman
18. Franco Colapinto
19. Nico Hulkenberg
20. Zhou Guanyu