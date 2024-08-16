Christian Hayes Signs With a Team That Includes WME, UMPG, Wildrose Projects And EBM

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Rising nation music singer-songwriter Christian Hayes has signed with a group that features supervisor Helena Capps at Wildrose Initiatives, together with Jon People at William Morris Endeavor for artist bookings.

Moreover, Hayes has signed with Common Music Publishing Group (UMPG) for his music publishing, Flood Bumstead McCready & McCarthy (FBMM) for enterprise administration, and Important Broadcast Media for publicity.

Further illustration consists of the famous leisure regulation agency Safford Motley PLC the place he might be represented by Scott Safford in addition to ASCAP for his royalties.

“Music has at all times been part of my life and now, it at all times might be,” shares Hayes. “Not many individuals get to dwell out their ardour and objective and I’m past blessed to take action because of this superb group we’ve constructed. I’m excited to start out this journey alongside all of them!”

“We couldn’t be extra excited to be working with Christian Hayes. He’s such an unimaginable singer, songwriter and performer. We are able to’t wait to see the remainder of the world uncover such a tremendous expertise,” added WME’s Jon People.

Hayes first made a reputation for himself after posting a video of him singing his self-penned music “Leaving” to his Instagram in September 2023 and adopted it up with the viral single “Lily” which generated greater than 2 million streams and his most up-to-date launch, “Cheyenne.”