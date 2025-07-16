Christian Bale makes rare appearance with wife and kids at Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda couture show

Christian Bale made Dolce & Gabbana’s Alta Moda couture show a family affair.

The actor stepped out in Rome on Monday night with his wife, Sandra “Sibi” Blažić, and their two children.

The couple, who have been married since January 2000, are the parents of daughter Emmeline “Luka,” 20, and son Joseph, 10.

Christian Bale attended Monday’s Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda show Monday with his family. Dolce & Gabbana

The actor rocked a black suit at the event in Rome. COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID

The family of four coordinated in all-black outfits and posed for a rare group photo.

The “American Psycho” star, 51, suited up for the event, while his partner rocked a long-sleeved black lace dress with her brunette tresses down.

Luka matched her mom, down to her statement necklace, but kept her hair pulled back in a bun.

His wife, Sibi Blažić, wore a lace black dress and a cross necklace. COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID

The couple’s daughter, Emmeline “Luka,” sported a similar ensemble. GC Images

As for Joseph, the preteen sported a suit like his dad, with all their looks hailing from the Italian fashion brand, of course.

While Bale and the model, 55, primarily keep their children out of the spotlight, the siblings have previously attended the Dolce & Gabbana show.

Luka even walked the Alta Moda runway in 2021 alongside fellow nepo babies, rocking an embroidered tulle dress.

Her brother, Joseph, suited up for the occasion. GC Images

Luka, 20, and Joseph, 10, have primarily stayed out of the spotlight growing up. COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID

She and Joseph attended together the following year, and Luka gushed in a since-deleted Instagram post about how “beyond grateful” she felt.

In addition to following in her mom’s modeling footsteps, Luka tried her hand at acting with a role in her dad’s “Thor: Love and Thunder.”

Joseph also appeared in the 2022 movie, with the siblings playing children of New Asgard.

The siblings did, however, have roles in their dad’s 2022 movie, “Thor: Love and Thunder.” Getty Images

Bale and Blaźić have been married since January 2000. Getty Images

The duo also helped director Taika Waititi design the monsters summoned by their dad’s character, Gorr, in the film.

“He had them draw a lot of sketches, and then the magic of the VFX guys, they created something monstrous out of that,” Bale told Marvel at the time. “Taika was wonderful with that. He made a really family-friendly environment.”

Meanwhile, at the kick off of Dolce & Gabbana’s multi-day event, Cher turned heads as she performed in not one but two outfits — and two wigs! — including a re-creation of her iconic “If I Could Turn Back Time” catsuit.

We’ll see if Luka will return to the runway later this week.