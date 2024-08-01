Christi Thompson Partners With Arny Granat And Tony Conway To Manage The Heels

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) — Music supervisor and advertising guru Christi Thompson has partnered with business veterans Arny Granat and Tony Conway to handle the Vancouver-based nation music trio, The Heels.

Thompson, who can also be a Vancouver native, brings substantial expertise to the partnership with a resume that features publicity, artist administration, publishing and author illustration for movie and TV.

She received her begin within the Pacific Northwest, dealing with publicity for a few of the largest grunge bands of the 90s. Thompson went on to work within the label world, working with labels similar to A&M Information, Maverick Information, 604 Information, Roadrunner, and Common Music Group earlier than making the bounce to music administration, representing artists similar to Matthew Good Band, Lillix, international touring artist Xavier Rudd, Wake Owl, and writer Shane Koyczan.

“I’ve been within the enterprise my total grownup life, and simply once you suppose you may need it dialed, and also you’ve gained your greater than 1,000,000 hours, a chance like this comes together with legends like Arny Granat and Tony Conway, and it will get outstanding once more. The Heels are a grippingly gifted songwriting trio; their vocals make you overlook the place you might be, and you end up of their story. On first hear, they’d my full consideration. It’s an absolute pleasure to be welcomed into this collective of expertise and a administration workforce that has unparalleled success,” Thompson stated of her new partnership.

“Christi is the lacking ingredient for The Heels. Her excellent fame and accomplishments will tremendously help the workforce. We’re enthusiastic about her being part of The Heels’ current and future,” added Arny Granat.

“Christi might be a useful asset to each Arny Granat and myself with The Heels. Along with her stellar fame in administration and advertising, she is going to take a hands-on strategy with the trio and oversee the day-to-day operations,” famous Tony Conway.