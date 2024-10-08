Chrissy Teigen Laughs Off White Castle Semi-Permanent ‘Tramp Stamp’

Chrissy Teigen’s humorousness and love of meals (briefly) made its technique to her again in tattoo type.

Teigen, 38, took to Instagram on Sunday, October 6, to snicker off a semi-permanent tattoo, which she obtained over the weekend. “I went to ChainFest, and I got here house with this,” she mentioned, pulling her nude latex skirt right down to reveal her White Fort decrease again tattoo. The ink featured the quick meals’s brand surrounded by angel wings. “After which I discovered it lasts for eight days,” Teigen mentioned.

“I’ve a White Fort decrease again tattoo that lasts for eight days,” she reiterated, laughing. “Oh my God.”

Elsewhere within the social media clip, Teigen demonstrated how “troublesome” it was to maneuver in her all-latex look, that includes a black bodysuit outfitted with an open again and high-cut legs. She took a step again from the digital camera, making an attempt to stretch her see-through midi skirt.

“What occurs at @eatatchain fest stays at @eatatchain fest. Plus 8 days,” Teigen captioned the submit. Movie star buddies and followers laughed with the TV character within the feedback part.

“It’s not a tramp stamp. It’s a sequence stain,” husband John Legend quipped, because the official White Fort account added, “8 days to be reminded of the gorgeous however fleeting time WC was in LA 🥲.” Teigen’s recipe account additionally commented, “Solely it ladies get it 🍔🖋️,” whereas extra joked that they wished the art work was “everlasting.”

Whereas her White Fort physique artwork is semi-permanent, Teigen has a lot of actual tattoos on her physique. She has an elephant drawing on her wrist, a butterfly drawn by her daughter Luna on her forearm and a dainty coronary heart on her index finger. Teigen additionally has an identical tattoo with Legend, 45.

Teigen’s arm options “John, Luna and Miles,” in cursive writing, honoring their 8-year-old daughter and 6-year-old son Miles, whereas Legend has “Chrissy, Luna and Miles” written on his arm. (The couple additionally share Esti, 21 months, and Wren, 16 months.)

On the ChainFest ViP occasion, Teigen completely opened as much as Us Weekly about cooking along with her household.

“Luna undoubtedly loves cooking. Miles, not a lot,” she instructed Us, noting her son is “irritating with consuming” — until it’s brownies.

Teigen additionally mentioned that she’s “continually” attempting out new recipes, and whereas she claims that she has “higher instincts” at cooking than Legend does, the duo nonetheless use it as a technique to spend time collectively.

“John and I cook dinner collectively quite a bit,” she continued. “[Our kids] are likely to do higher with consuming in the event that they see us make a meal, so we attempt to do it as typically as we will.”

With reporting by Lanae Brody