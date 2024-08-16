Chris Patterson Named General Manager At Owensboro’s Riverpark Center

OWENSBORO, KY (CelebrityAccess) — RiverPark Heart, the performing arts and civic heart positioned in Owensboro, Kentucky, introduced that Chris Patterson has been appointed to the function of Normal Supervisor.

Patterson brings greater than three many years of expertise to his new function at Riverpark Heart and most lately served as Normal Supervisor of the Pittsburg Memorial Auditorium, the place he oversaw operations for each a 1,600-capacity theater and a ten,000-capacity conference heart.

His resume additionally consists of previous administration roles at Peter Pan 360, a Cirque du Soleil-style present, the place as tour enterprise supervisor, he oversaw all monetary points of the touring firm.

He additionally did a stint at Olympia Leisure, serving as Director of Reserving and Manufacturing and yearly overseeing a slate of greater than 200 concert events, theatrical productions and household exhibits in venues such because the Fox Theatre, Joe Louis and Cobo Arenas, and Comerica Park.

Patterson additionally spent a decade as a Tour Supervisor and Tour Accountant, overseeing excursions by artists corresponding to Amy Grant, ZZ High, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Luther Vandross, amongst others.

He started his profession within the leisure trade beneath the tutelage of the trade legend Barbara “Mom” Hubbard as a member of Miami College Live performance Board, bringing exhibits by artists corresponding to Bob Hope, George Burns, Jay Leno, Sting and R.E.M. to the stage.

He holds a Bachelor of Science in Enterprise Diploma with a Advertising Main from Miami College in Oxford, Ohio.