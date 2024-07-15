Chris Kattan of ‘SNL’ to Launch Debut Podcast ‘Idiotically Speaking’

Chris Kattan, identified for his profession in comedy and for starring on Saturday Night time Reside, is about to launch his debut podcast.

PodcastOne has signed Kattan to a multiyear contract for the distribution and gross sales of his podcast Idiotically Talking With Chris Kattan. The weekly comedy and selection present podcast is about to launch July 24 and can characteristic visitors chatting with Kattan and co-hosts Andy Bolduc and Joseph Nuñez after which taking part in an improv comedy situation.

The guy SNL alums set to hitch forthcoming episodes of Idiotically Talking embrace Fred Armisen, Dana Carvey, Rachel Dratch, Tim Meadows, Bobby Moynihan, Chris Parnell and Cecily Sturdy.

“PodcastOne is thrilled to welcome Chris, Andy and Joseph to the community,” PodcastOne president Package Grey stated in an announcement. “Chris’ comedian genius, his improvisational abilities and his rapport together with his co-hosts on Idiotically Talking are nice additions to the roster of exhibits already a part of our slate of programming. We all know that listeners and advertisers will equally embrace this present with enthusiasm.”

Added Kattan, “Andy, Joey and I are extremely excited to launch the present on PodcastOne. It’s such a pleasure to get to interview outdated mates, reconnect and chat about our journeys, from our days on SNL to our lives at the moment. And we will’t await followers to listen to the hilarious new sketches we’re cooking up with these comedy legends every week.”

Kattan appeared on NBC’s Saturday Night time Reside for seven seasons and was identified for such sketch characters as Mango and Mr. Peepers. His characteristic movies embrace A Night time on the Roxbury, Corky Romano and Undercover Brother, and he continues touring the nation with stand-up comedy performances.