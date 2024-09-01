Chris Hilton’s Status Updated Ahead of Week 1

No. 13 LSU will tackle No. 23 USC in Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 1 at 6:30 p.m. CT in a pivotal Week 1 showdown.
For the LSU program, it gives a possibility for the Tigers to seize their first Week 1 victory since 2019.
“This offseason we have had most likely certainly one of our greatest offseason we have had since I have been right here simply from a piece standpoint and guys pushing one another, competing on daily basis,” LSU offensive lineman Campbell mentioned throughout Fall Camp. “Everyone right here needs to win. It is 12 months 3. It is time for us to do one thing as a substitute of simply profitable 10 video games.
“I imply, 10 video games is cool at different colleges, however not right here. Ten video games will get folks fired, folks changed. It is time for us to do one thing somewhat totally different and win a nationwide championship.”
Who’s on the harm report with 24 hours till kickoff?
Brian Kelly supplied an replace on the standing of wideout Chris Hilton:
Chris Hilton: Bone Bruise (Questionable)
LSU WR Chris Hilton is questionable heading into Sunday’s showdown in opposition to the Trojans with a bone bruise in his ankle. After struggling the harm throughout Fall Camp, Hilton has been sidelined for the final week or so.
Kelly reiterated Hilton’s standing on Wednesday throughout his weekly look on the SEC Teleconference with the employees hoping Hilton might be good to go on Sunday.
“We had (about an hour observe on Monday) and he was engaged on getting out and in of routes, precision work,” Kelly mentioned on Wednesday. “We’ll speed up that to the subsequent section, and we’ll see the place he’s. I do know he needs to play. I do know he’s working in the direction of enjoying on Sunday. We’ll see how the week goes.”
Hilton put the pads on for Wednesday’s observe the place he examined out his mobility and development.
When requested who would step in his place with the first-team huge receivers, Kelly highlighted redshirt-freshman Kyle Parker because the go-to man.
“It’s actually about this constant efficiency stage … play in and play out that offers us the belief and confidence that we’re going to get when it’s time to carry out,” Kelly mentioned. :That’s what Kyle has confirmed us. [He’s been a} much more consistent ball catcher, much more consistent on the perimeter in blocking, route running.
“[Parker is] a man you’ll be able to belief now. I don’t suppose we’ve got to reside with errors with a man like Kyle Parker. He can function at a excessive stage for us.”
Kelly supplied his closing replace on Thursday concerning Hilton’s standing: “Chris remains to be in development and we’re hopeful we get him able to play, however he’s making good progress.”
Will the Tigers get their speedster on the sector or will it’s Parker to step in with the starters?
Miles Frazier: Ankle (Possible)
LSU offensive guard Miles Frazier is listed as possible heading into Sunday’s matchup with an ankle harm.
Frazier was in a strolling boot final week with this system falling on Tyree Adams and Paul Mubenga because the gamers stepping in. All indicators level to Frazier being out there. Kelly reiterated that he will likely be wanting to get him on the sector after seeing him observe this week. He must be good to go.
