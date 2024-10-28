Chris Brown Tell-All Doc About Abuse Claims Involves Diddy: Revelations

Investigation Discovery’s latest tell-all addressed Chris Brown‘s historical past of abuse allegations — so why is Sean “Diddy” Combs talked about a number of instances within the documentary?

Chris Brown: A Historical past of Violence, which aired on Sunday, October 25, is a part of the community’s No Excuse for Abuse marketing campaign, which shines a lightweight at complicated dynamics of intimate companion violence with sources and programming initiatives.

The one-hour documentary examined not solely Brown’s tumultuous relationship with ex-girlfriend Rihanna however the a number of incidents since, together with a number of assault expenses, lawsuits and rape accusations.

Diddy’s identify got here up all through the documentary resulting from his earlier friendship with Brown, 35. The now-disgraced music mogul, 54, supported Brown throughout the aftermath of his cut up from Rihanna, 36, which got here after Brown was arrested for bodily assaulting her.

Associated: The Most Stunning True Crime Docs of 2024: ‘Quiet on Set‘ and Extra

From Sherri Papini‘s kidnapping hoax to the 2 separate documentaries about Scott Peterson‘s homicide conviction, it’s protected to say that the majority streaming providers are investing in true crime in 2024. Netflix and Hulu often nook the style by specializing in the newest — and most stunning — instances. It was Investigation Discovery, nonetheless, that […]

In one other a part of the movie, Diddy’s identify was talked about once more when a Jane Doe claimed Brown raped her. Within the alleged sufferer’s lawsuit, the unnamed lady recalled assembly Brown at a celebration on Diddy’s yacht in Florida.

4 years after the alleged incident documented within the movie, Diddy was indicted on expenses of racketeering conspiracy, intercourse trafficking by power, fraud or coercion and transportation to have interaction in prostitution. After his September 2024 arrest, Diddy pleaded not responsible earlier than being denied bail — he presently faces as much as life in jail if convicted.

Diddy’s authorized workforce has denied that their shopper was concerned in any wrongdoing as he continues to be named in a number of sexual assault lawsuits. In the meantime, Brown has been making headlines since he was charged for felony assault for harming Rihanna. Brown has continued to disclaim all allegations introduced towards him.

Maintain scrolling for a breakdown of the most important revelations made in ID’s Chris Brown: A Historical past of Violence:

His Historical past With Rihanna

After assembly within the music trade, Brown and Rihanna quietly began relationship in 2008. Brown was charged one 12 months later for bodily assaulting Rihanna. He pleaded responsible to the felony and served 5 years of probation, in addition to doing neighborhood service and attending home violence counseling.

Former sergeant from the Los Angeles Police Division Cheryl Dorsey mentioned the incident within the movie, saying, “[Chris was] driving, punching her along with his proper fist as he drives along with his left hand. This goes on for blocks. … Her lip was busted and bruised. She sustained different accidents to her face on account of her head being smashed repeatedly towards the window.”

A number of home violence advocates tried to supply extra context behind Brown and Rihanna’s historical past with abuse.

“After I unpack the Chris Brown and Rihanna scenario, it is vital that we perceive that home violence doesn’t occur from nowhere,” Dr. Carolyn West, who’s a home violence knowledgeable, stated concerning Brown’s claims that his stepfather abused his mom. “What struck me is what we name intergenerational trauma. Being uncovered to violence early in life could make it tough so that you can have the skillset to have wholesome relationships later in life.”

The documentary included an interview the place Brown recalled witnessing abuse in his home as a baby. Broadcast journalist Sharon Carpenter claimed Brown additionally publicly acknowledged that he was so “scared” as a baby that he would “pee on himself” to keep away from operating into his stepfather.

“He was very near his dad and mom however issues started to vary for Chris once they cut up and his mom remarried,” Carpenter famous. “Even earlier than what occurred to Rihanna, Chris had executed an interview talking about how his mom handled abuse by the hands of his stepfather.”

In keeping with ID, Brown’s stepfather denied allegations that he abused his mother. West, in the meantime, tried to elucidate from the sufferer‘s perspective why Brown and Rihanna briefly reconciled after his arrest. “Perpetrators aren’t horrible on a regular basis, so that’s actually what makes it laborious for victims to depart — as a result of it’s complicated,” she shared.

Tradition author Scaachi Koul additionally weighed in on Brown and Rihanna’s relationship taking part in out within the public eye.

“Chris goes to courtroom and throughout the sentencing section Rihanna reveals this wasn’t the primary time Chris abused her,” Koul recalled. “She alleged that one time in Europe, Chris shoved her into the wall throughout an argument and one other time in Barbados they acquired right into a combat and he smashed each home windows of their automobile.”

Transferring on With Karrueche Tran

Brown began seeing Tran after his cut up from Rihanna. Brown and Tran briefly known as it quits when he reconciled with Rihanna in 2012.

“Karrueche stated in an interview that there was one time she was at house with Chris and he stated he was going to go to the shop. She activates the TV and he’s courtroom aspect with Rihanna,” Carpenter claimed within the doc. “Not lengthy after, Rihanna known as it off and he went again to Karrueche. She was somebody who actually caught by his aspect by means of lots.”

The couple dated on and off till 2014. Tran filed for a restraining order towards Brown in 2017, citing allegations of bodily abuse. The order was later prolonged and the documentary talked about Tran’s claims that Brown punched, pushed and threatened her all through their relationship.

Brown denied the allegations on the time.

Associated: A Timeline of Diddy’s Authorized Troubles, Accusations and Arrests

INF/INSTAR Sean “Diddy” Combs has been beneath investigation for a minimum of a 12 months after being accused of sexual assault by a number of folks. The rapper and music mogul, 54, made headlines in November 2023 after his ex-girlfriend Cassie accused him of sexual abuse in a bombshell lawsuit. She accused Diddy of beating her, forcing her to […]

Getting Diddy Concerned

“Chris has a historical past with Diddy,” Carpenter famous within the doc. “At round 12 years previous, Chris had the chance to audition for Diddy. It didn’t go so properly. Diddy didn’t signal him.”

Diddy, nonetheless, remained in Brown’s life, particularly throughout his ups and downs with Rihanna. Neighborhood activist Dr. Michelle Taylor spoke in regards to the connection, saying, “What’s attention-grabbing about that is while you hearken to Diddy’s account, he stated he invited Chris and Rihanna to come back to his house to have a while to work by means of issues.”

In 2022, a lady going by Jane Doe sued Brown for allegedly drugging and raping her two years prior at a yacht celebration in Miami. In courtroom paperwork, the girl claimed that the boat was parked at Diddy’s Star Island house.

“I feel lots of people had heard numerous issues about Diddy all through the years,” Carpenter stated within the doc in reference to Diddy’s arrest. “In 2020 he wasn’t being investigated.”

The unnamed lady finally participated within the doc — she solely talked about Diddy as soon as, referring to him as “very nice” and welcoming.

Chris Brown’s Varied Authorized Points

Investigation Discovery briefly touched on how Brown continued to be concerned in varied brawls and authorized struggles since 2009. Two years after his incident with Rihanna, Brown was requested in regards to the scenario on Good Morning America and he subsequently threw a chair at a window earlier than exiting the constructing. (Brown acknowledged on the time that an incident came about on the set of the morning discuss present.)

In 2013, Brown’s probation was revoked after his involvement in an alleged hit-and-run incident. The costs had been ultimately dropped after a settlement was reached, and Brown served a further 1,000 hours of neighborhood service.

Brown was arrested that very same 12 months for felony assault and spent 36 hours in jail. The cost was decreased to easy assault misdemeanor and Brown was launched with out bail and ordered to remain a minimum of 100 yards away from the person he was accused of assaulting.

After the 2013 incidents, Brown voluntarily entered a rehab facility earlier than he was finally kicked out for violent habits. On the time, his probation officer claimed Brown smashed his personal mom’s automobile window throughout a household session. Brown was sentenced to 3 months at a live-in anger administration rehab facility, the place he was recognized with bipolar dysfunction and post-traumatic stress dysfunction.

The authorized points saved on coming — the doc included an incident in 2015 the place Brown allegedly assaulted somebody. Footage from the police station confirmed the unnamed lady recounting what occurred earlier than returning 5 days later to say she “didn’t need to take care of the costs” due to how Brown allegedly inspired his social media followers to achieve out to her. (Brown denied her claims of assault on the time.)

Brown was additionally sued by his administration workforce for alleged assault in 2016, which was settled out of courtroom. That very same 12 months, Liziane Gutierrez claimed she was “punched within the face” by Brown — she filed a report however the Las Vegas police division determined to not press expenses. In the course of the doc, Gutierrez claimed she was supplied a settlement.

“Chris Brown’s legal professional denied these allegations,” learn an announcement within the doc. “He claims he by no means laid a hand on Liziane Gutierrez who he stated was escorted from the premises after turning into disruptive and uncontrolled and had been beforehand accused of comparable habits in different situations.”

In 2018, an unidentified lady sued Brown and two different folks after she was allegedly held down and sexually assaulted within the singer’s house. She sued the trio for sexual battery, battery and assault and intentional infliction of emotional misery. Brown’s authorized workforce denied the claims and police didn’t press any cost resulting from an absence of proof. The Jane Doe filed a civil go well with, which was later settled out of courtroom.

Brown was accused by one other lady of aggravated rape, which he denied — he then sued her for defamation.

In 2022, a Jane Doe filed a 20 million greenback lawsuit towards Brown alleging that he drugged and raped her. She spoke out within the doc however requested for her face to not be proven on display screen.

“Chris Brown raped me. I can say that and I do know it for a reality as a substitute of telling myself it wasn’t,” she stated earlier than explaining why she selected to not go public. “Even coming ahead as a Jane Doe, folks nonetheless came upon who I used to be and I used to be attacked on-line.”

In keeping with Jane Doe, she attended a celebration on a ship the place Brown allegedly supplied her a number of drinks. She claimed she began to really feel unusual, in order that they went someplace extra non-public on the boat the place she allegedes Brown proceeded to rape her.

“Most ladies could be joyful to have intercourse with Chris Brown,” she stated. “I didn’t need that. This isn’t what I needed.”

The lady remained in touch with Brown for a number of years and referenced textual content messages and video calls. Producers of the documentary clarified in a title card that they didn’t have entry to the texts or calls and couldn’t affirm their authenticity.

Lawyer Ariel Mitchell was additionally interviewed for the doc — she recalled taking over the case however subsequently dropping it after Miami Seaside police shared months of textual content messages between Brown and Jane Doe. In keeping with Mitchell, there have been messages during which the girl repeatedly requested Brown if she may see him once more after the alleged rape.

Thank You! You have got efficiently subscribed.

The sufferer, for her half, maintained that the sexual assault occurred and he or she continued to maintain in touch with Brown as a result of she struggled to come back to phrases with what occurred to her. Brown denied any wrongdoing and a choose dismissed the case in 2022.

When you or somebody you already know are experiencing home violence, please name the Nationwide Home Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential help.

When you or somebody you already know have been sexually assaulted, contact the Nationwide Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).