Choreographed celebrations as Nicolas Maduro claims victory

Because the electoral authorities, which Nicolas Maduro controls, introduced he’d gained a 3rd time period in workplace, an on the spot crackle of fireworks rippled across the Venezuelan Caracas.

Town soundtracked in a rigorously curated manner, like many issues on this election.

The opposition claimed immediately that they, not the president, had gained.

However you wouldn’t know this from watching the information right here.

Tv screens up and down the nation solely confirmed jubilant crowds, draped within the Venezuelan flag, dancing and cheering on the president.

Nicolas Maduro does have some loyal supporters nonetheless, generally known as “Chavistas” after his mentor Hugo Chavez and the model of socialism he created.

However their numbers are extremely disputed, and this election result’s removed from over.

As town hums again into life this morning, the federal government faces stress from each the worldwide neighborhood and the opposition right here to clarify their numbers – after the opposition have been to date forward within the polls beforehand.

9 South American international locations have referred to as for a “full assessment” of the outcomes and an emergency assembly of the Organisation of American States (OAS).

There are some issues which can be indeniable. Some which I, as an observer on the bottom, was witness to.

There have been the large queues at polling stations, however solely tiny quantities of individuals being let in at one time.

This led to accusations of deliberate delays, maybe within the hope some folks would quit and go residence.

When our BBC staff arrived at one polling station, the organiser of the station took a name saying the worldwide media have been there. 150 folks have been then instantly allowed to be admitted.

There have been some ballot stations that didn’t open in any respect, resulting in protests and clashes with the authorities.

There have been allegations that a few of those that work for the state, together with police college students, have been advised find out how to vote.

There was the very fact President Maduro’s face remained emblazoned above some ballot stations even on voting day.

His face traces nearly each avenue in Caracas, along with his governing get together paying for incentives for folks to help him – buses placed on for folks to attend his rallies, and free meals parcels handed out.

Even previous to allegations of specific fraud the query was requested: Is that this contest honest?

Opposition candidates have been banned from operating, opposition aides detained, many Venezuelans abroad struggled to register to vote and lots of worldwide election observers have been disinvited.