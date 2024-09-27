Chloë Sevigny on Bringing Brat Attitude to Charli XCX’s 360 Music Video

Chloë Sevigny is wanting again on her final Brat Summer time, having starred in Charli XCX‘s “360” music video.

The Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story actress lately stopped by The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon, the place the host requested her about her cameo within the star-studded video for one of many greatest songs of the summer season.

“Truthfully, I didn’t know a lot about her [Charli XCX]. I had seen her, like, throughout my Instagram. All of the girlies, all the children liked her. And I used to be like, ‘Who is that this Charli XCX?’ After which they advised me who else was going to be within the video, and I used to be like, ‘Rachel Sennott? I’m in.’ I’m like, I like that individual. I’m in love together with her.”

The music video’s lineup included Sennott, Sevigny, Julia Fox, Emma Chamberlain, Quenlin Blackwell and Chloe Cherry, amongst others. As for Sevigny’s cameo, she’s seen getting out of a black automobile, sporting a black ensemble with a cigarette in hand, as she joins Charli XCX strolling down the road.

When Jimmy Fallon later requested her if Charli advised her what Brat Summer time meant, the Feud: Capote vs. The Swans actress responded, “I requested the director, I used to be like, ‘So, what’s the temper? What’s the vibe within the video? How ought to I act?’ And he’s like, ‘Simply act like a brat.’ I used to be like, ‘A brat?’ I imply, I’ve a 4-year-old. I do know what a fucking brat is (Laughs).”

Sevigny continued, “I can do brat, however I mentioned, ‘I’d slightly do perspective, you understand. I feel I’m too previous to be a brat.’ I used to be like, ‘Let’s do horny perspective.’”

After determining her model of Brat, the Massive Love star mentioned the entire expertise “was tremendous enjoyable,” including, “You bought to maintain it alive. Hold it recent.”

Sevigny was additionally filming Netflix’s Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story in Los Angeles on the similar time and mentioned her co-star Cooper Koch (who portrayed Erik Menendez) advised her, “It’s a must to do it,” and so she did.