Chloe Lukasiak Says Her Hair ‘Still Hasn’t’ Grown Back Since 2017

Chloé Lukasiak shouldn’t be planning to take any dangers together with her hair.

Lukasiak, 23, shared throughout an Instagram Q&A on Tuesday, June 18, that she won’t be partaking within the bob development anytime quickly. “Have you ever ever considered slicing your hair?” a follower requested, to which the Dance Mothers alum replied, “I reduce my hair again in 2017 and it STILL hasn’t grown again to its earlier size so no.” She continued, “By no means once more. LOL.”

Lukasiak chopped her hair right into a medium-length bob in June 2017, however seemingly regretted it later that month, when she posted a throwback picture of her extra-long tresses through Instagram. “Lacking my lengthy hair,” she captioned the submit.

Since rising out her mane, Lukasiak has ditched — and returned to — her signature blonde hair a number of occasions. In 2021, she dyed her hair copper pink throughout a hair transformation video with Refinery29.

“I’m probably the most fearful about the entire thing usually,” she mentioned as a hairstylist utilized the colour to her roots. “Persons are beginning to get in my head. They’re like, ‘Are you certain you wish to do this? That doesn’t look like your best option.’”

Thank You! You have got efficiently subscribed.

“Deep down I do know I wish to do that,” she continued. After seeing her transformation, Lukasiak bought up from the chair and excitedly jumped up and down. “I’m obsessive about my new hair! This look positively boosts my confidence,” she gushed.

Associated: Dance Mothers’ Most Memorable Stars: The place Are They Now?

Who’s on the prime of the pyramid? JoJo Siwa, Maddie Ziegler and extra stole the highlight on Dance Mothers — and their dad and mom weren’t afraid to carry the drama. The Lifetime actuality sequence premiered in 2011 and adopted the Abby Lee Dance Firm’s junior elite competitors staff as they rehearsed and carried out rigorous new routines […]

Lukasiak later returned again to blonde in 2022 earlier than dying her hair brown in November 2023. After displaying off her makeover through TikTok, a number of members of the Dance Mothers forged praised her look within the feedback part.

“Wow,” Kenzie Ziegler wrote, as Paige Hyland added, “I’m speechless.” Kalani Hilliker gushed, “I’m obsessed.”