Chloe Dygert wins Team USA’s 2nd Paris medal in time trial

American favourite Chloe Dygert was one of many many cyclists that crashed throughout the time trial.

PARIS, France — Grace Brown was waterlogged however overjoyed, the Australian hugging anybody inside attain after profitable the Olympic time trial. Anna Henderson was bouncing on her toes close by, the British bicycle owner simply as delighted together with her silver medal.

Chloe Dygert sat on a chair, soaked to the bone, the American wanting not like a bronze medalist however a rider who had misplaced all of it.

In a surprising efficiency over the moist, treacherous streets of Paris on Saturday, Brown managed to soundly keep on her bike as Dygert and a few of her greatest rivals hit the deck. And by the point she crossed the end in 39 minutes, 38.24 seconds, Brown had delivered her nation its first medal of any shade within the girls’s time trial on the Summer time Video games.

“It makes me actually happy with every little thing I’ve accomplished,” stated Brown, who completed simply out of the medals on the Tokyo Video games, and who plans to retire on the finish of the season. “I do know that I’ve come right here and given it every little thing and it’s paid off.”

On the reverse finish of the spectrum was Dygert, the time trial world champion from the U.S., who crashed closely in a nook and noticed her desires of gold wash away. The prerace favourite, who overcame a career-threatening harm solely to take care of an Achilles harm and a bout of COVID-19 earlier this yr, needed to rally simply to say the bronze medal.

“I do not present as much as a race to lose,” Dygert stated. “I am not going to be a sore loser, however everyone reveals as much as win. Everyone who reveals up who is not on the highest step goes to say the identical factor. I’ve simply received to be higher.”

Juliette Labous of France, cheered on by the house nation, completed simply out of the medals in fourth. Demi Vollering was fifth for the Netherlands, which had claimed the gold and bronze medals within the time trial in Tokyo.

Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig of Denmark, one of many favorites in subsequent week’s highway race, was amongst quite a few riders who crashed on the moist pavement. So was Taylor Knibb, the shocking American time trial champion, who additionally will compete within the triathlon.





In truth, it was so slippery that one in all Knibb’s assist crew additionally fell whereas making an attempt to present her a brand new bike.

“I attempted to benefit from the Olympic spirit,” Ludwig stated, “but it surely’s actually painful in the intervening time.”

The riders set off in 90-second intervals from the nice gilded dome of Les Invalides on a twisty, 32.4-kilometer (20-mile) route, marking the primary time that the ladies and men coated the identical distance in an Olympic time trial.





They crossed the Seine River and powered previous the Place de la Bastille, the endearing image of the French revolution, earlier than paying homage to a number of the nation’s nice cyclists. First got here a loop by way of Bois de Vincennes park, the place two-time Tour de France winner Laurent Fignon educated, after which a visit previous Vélodrome Jacques Anquetil, named for the five-time Tour winner.

After all of the twists and turns, the race ended with a flat-out end to the ostentatious Pont Alexandre III bridge.

Kim Cadzow, the 22-year-old time trial champion of New Zealand, threw down the quickest journey of the early starters. She stopped the clock in 41:46.02, establishing an extended watch for her within the sizzling seat with the favorites nonetheless on the course.

Ellen van Dijk of the Netherlands, a three-time world champion, struggled mightily after her preparations have been derailed by a fractured ankle that required surgical procedure simply six weeks in the past. Van Dijk was nicely behind by the primary time test and stored shedding floor earlier than lastly crossing the end line 2:43 behind the profitable time.

Brown was the penultimate rider off the beginning ramp and shortly set the tempo. The 32-year-old put 5 seconds into Dygert on the first checkpoint and breezed by way of the second practically a minute forward of the remainder of the sphere.

Dygert was making an attempt desperately to remain shut earlier than the fateful left-hand flip, the place the pavement turned to cobbles. Her bike slid out, Dygart went down exhausting and the time it took to remount and get again to hurry proved expensive.

She was left with a bronze medal so as to add to the silver and bronze she had beforehand gained on the monitor.

“I may inform immediately I smacked my leg on my body,” stated Dygert, who nonetheless hopes to begin the highway race earlier than competing within the velodrome within the crew pursuit. “However once more, that is no excuse to ending third. The 2 women forward of me are wonderful athletes, wonderful riders. What an incredible method for Grace to exit her final yr of racing.”