Chippendales Dancers Look to Unionize With Actors’ Equity

The Chippendales Dancers are searching for to unionize with Actors’ Fairness Affiliation, which has been increasing the union’s illustration of 51,000 skilled actors and stage managers on Broadway and in dwell theater.

The dancers are a part of the all-male revue identified for his or her strip teases, primarily based out of the Rio lodge and on line casino in Las Vegas. Additionally they frequently tour and carry out domestically and internationally. The dancers selected to unionize in an effort to realize greater wages and advantages.

“We love Chippendales and worth being part of this unimaginable establishment,” mentioned the dancers main this unionization effort. “However we additionally consider our scenario right here isn’t maintaining with trade requirements. In an effort to proceed offering the world-class leisure that has at all times been the Chippendales calling card, we have to have a world-class office – and meaning truthful pay, respectable advantages, security and accountability.”

Fairness has requested the employer for voluntary recognition and has additionally filed with the Nationwide Labor Relations Board for an election. If voluntary recognition is granted, the union will withdraw the NLRB petition.

This follows Actors’ Fairness unionization of two strip golf equipment, Magic Tavern in Portland, and Star Backyard in Los Angeles. Past representing actors in theater, Fairness has received illustration for the characters and parade departments at Disneyland, planetarium lecturers in Los Angeles and Drunk Shakespeare corporations. Brooke Shields took over management of the union as president in late Might.

The Chippendales dancers first linked with Fairness via a type on the union’s web site.

“Your entire Las Vegas Fairness neighborhood is thrilled to welcome the Chippendales into our ranks,” mentioned native Fairness chief Marci Skolnick. “The latest victory by the Culinary Employees Union, who efficiently unionized the hospitality staff up and down your complete strip, proves that Las Vegas is, and at all times has been, a union city. Actors’ Fairness Affiliation is right here to assist the Chippendales get union contracts, full with union advantages, that may allow them to make an actual dwelling doing what they do greatest.”