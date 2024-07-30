Chino XL, Rapper Known for Potent Lyricism, Dead at 50

Chino XL, the rapper whose daring lyricism and relentless fearlessness garnered each respect and controversy all through his profession, has died on the age of fifty.

In a joint assertion launched on Tuesday, the household of the New York rapper, born Derek Emmanuel Barbosa, confirmed that he had died at his dwelling on Sunday morning. “Our father had many titles — King of Punchlines, Puerto Rican Superhero — however crucial one was Woman Dad,” his daughters wrote. “And what he gave us most in that position was his power, straightforwardness, and skill to be tremendous lifelike. The primary factor we’re feeling now’s that our Dad is at peace, and so we’re at peace.” A explanation for loss of life was not instantly accessible.

The rapper of Puerto Rican descent was born within the Bronx, New York, and launched 4 studio albums all through his profession, together with Ricanstruction: The Black Rosary. Amongst his greatest hits have been “No Advanced,” “Sickology 101” with Tech N9ne, and “The Anthem” with Sway and King Tech.

Barbosa started his profession within the music business as a youngster and shaped the rap duo Artwork of Origin with producer Kaoz. He was later signed to Rick Rubin’s American Recordings label at 16, and Barbosa’s debut album, Right here to Save You All, launched in April 1996, receiving widespread reward.

The LP included the monitor “Riiiot!” that name-dropped a slew of celebrities together with OJ Simpson, John Belushi, and Magic Johnson, and it additionally featured the infamous line “I’m attempting to not get fucked like Tupac in jail” throughout the first verse. The music is claimed to have sparked a feud with Tupac Shakur, and the next June, the All Eyez on Me rapper dropped diss monitor “Hit ‘Em Up,” which took goal at former pal Infamous B.I.G. and the Dangerous Boy crew, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Mobb Deep, and Barbosa.

After he was launched from his contract with American Recordings, Barbosa signed with Warner Bros. Information in 1997, however his sophomore album confronted a number of delays. He was later dropped by the label after their Black music division shuttered. Though I Advised You So finally launched, it wouldn’t be till 2001 through Metro Information.

Editor’s picks

His third album, Poison Pen, dropped in 2006, and was adopted by his fourth and ultimate LP, Ricanstruction: The Black Rosary, in 2012. The double disc launched with Immortal Approach’s Viper Information and was hailed as his finest work thus far.

When talking to HipHopDX concerning the document, a deeply private and weak physique of labor, Barbosa mentioned how “quite a lot of the interior points and quite a lot of the issues in my previous have an effect on my current.” He added, “I simply type of felt just like the pen was simply type of like entering into its personal path, and it was simply type of what I needed to get out of my system like for good.”

Barbosa, who often spoke of the craftsmanship and artwork behind songwriting, participated in Mike Ford’s Hip-Hop Structure Camp in 2008 to assist diversify the sector of structure by having college students assemble Lego fashions primarily based on rap lyrics. “I’ve been on this planet for a number of many years, and I’ve moved in some fairly radical circles, however personally, I can’t recall assembly a melanated architect in my entire life,” Barbosa informed Rolling Stone on the time. “Only for these youngsters to comprehend it’s a factor, that’s necessary.”

Following information of his loss of life, quite a few artists shared tributes on social media and mirrored on Barbosa’s legacy. “Rattling… RIP to the legend Chino XL,” wrote Joe Budden on X. “Hurts to jot down, RIP Chino XL,” posted Proof.

“We spoke on the cellphone the opposite day and laughed. Our careers have been tied collectively for the reason that Wake Up Present freestyles many years in the past,” wrote KXNG Crooked on X. “I’m fucked up. Relaxation in Peace my brother Chino XL.” Crooked and Barbosa had simply joined Rakim on “Pendulum Swing,” which dropped final week.

Associated

Barbosa had shared his pleasure for becoming a member of Rakim on the monitor in an Instagram submit. “Blessed to be part of this @thegodrakim mission!! It’s an honor of excessive benefit!!” wrote the rapper on Instagram in June. “My dude and Curator of this complete mission [A&R M80] made this whole bucket record, childhood dream doable, honest gratitude.”

Rattling… RIP to the legend Chino XL 🙏🏾 — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) July 29, 2024

Whereas Barbosa was usually acknowledged for his music, he additionally featured in tv roles similar to Reno 911! and CSI: Miami, and in movies together with Brandon Sonnier’s The Beat and 2003’s Alex & Emma alongside Kate Hudson and Luke Wilson.

Trending

When talking to Truth505 in 2011 earlier than the discharge of his ultimate album, Barbosa acknowledged that whereas folks have to make a residing, his focus has all the time been on the lyrics. “I by no means obtained into this music to get wealthy. After I first began, the music that I used to be influenced by, the folks weren’t wealthy,” he stated. “I type of get pleasure from being an artist that, you’re not my fan or my supporter by chance. You’ll be able to’t discover my data in half of the locations.

“Fortunately, I’m ready in my life the place I don’t need to do too many issues that I don’t need to do financially,” he added. “So, I’m kinda completely satisfied to have the ability to say what I need and do what I need. It feels good.”