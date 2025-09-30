China manufacturing activity picks up in September — official PMI still shows contraction

A worker checks a finished vehicle on the production line for electric vehicle maker Zeekr at its factory on May 29, 2025 in Ningbo, China.

China’s official gauge for manufacturing activity showed a smaller-than-expected contraction in September as Beijing intensified its efforts aimed at curbing industrial overcapacity amid sluggish domestic demand and global trade disruptions.

The Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index came in at 49.8, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed, compared with expectations for 49.6, according to a Reuters poll. That reading, while still in contraction, was the strongest since March.

China’s official manufacturing PMI has stayed below the 50-benchmark separating growth from contraction since April, as manufacturers grapple with tepid domestic demand and higher U.S. tariffs that have hurt exports to the world’s largest consumer market.

The sub-index tracking production rose to a six-month high of 51.9 in September as manufacturing activity picked up while new orders ticked up to 49.7, according to the official statement. The index measuring manufacturers’ inventories rose to 48.5, indicating that stockpiles of materials were shrinking at a slower pace.

The overall improvement in production was driven by manufacturing of equipment, high-tech and consumer goods, with notable gains in both output and new orders, Lihui Huo, chief statistician at the National Bureau of Statistics, said in a statement.

Private surveyor RatingDog also released its manufacturing PMI, with the reading at 51.2 for September, beating economists’ forecast for 50.2 in a Reuters poll, marking its highest level since May.

Rising new orders, including for exports, drove the improvement in production growth in September, the private RatingDog said.

The official non-manufacturing PMI, which includes services and construction, edged lower to 52.9 in September from 53 in the prior month, while the RatingDog general services PMI eased to 50 from 50.3.