Children’ s HealthCare Massachusetts

Welcome to Youngsters’s Well being Care,

Your Affected person-Centered Medical Dwelling

Youngsters’s Well being Care’s mission is to offer the very best and most complete pediatric and adolescent medical care in our service space. We apply drugs as a crew and worth the contributions of all of our employees in offering wonderful medical care and repair. As a medical dwelling for our households, we emphasize our kids’s well being and well-being as our major duty. It’s our objective to assist mother and father help their youngsters to develop up in a wholesome atmosphere in order that they could obtain their biggest potential.

About Youngsters’s HealthCare

Since 1972, Youngsters’s HealthCare has offered high quality, caring pediatric and adolescent care to households all through the Merrimack Valley and seacoast areas of Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire. As pediatricians, our focus is on the prevention, analysis, and remedy of situations that primarily have an effect on youngsters and adolescents from beginning by 21 years of age.

From the healthiest new child to the kid with complicated medical or particular care wants, our devoted employees work collectively to offer coordinated look after our sufferers in all areas–medical, behavioral, developmental, and dietary. As a result of we perceive that households want flexibility, we provide in depth workplace hours, together with night hours for checkups and sick visits in addition to pressing care on weekends and holidays.

We additionally present particular consultative providers for a wide selection of medical, behavioral, developmental, and dietary issues. A particular care coordinator is obtainable to assist households of kids with complicated or out-of-the-ordinary medical points coordinate their major and specialty care. She can be accessible to help with particular schooling points. Moreover we provide on web site session with a registered nutritionist.

My position at CHC is to help the households of our kids* with particular or complicated well being care wants. Though I’ve a nursing background, my {qualifications} for this place come largely from my very own life experiences parenting a baby with particular care wants for the previous twenty 5 years.

I’ve in depth information of the providers and advantages accessible to our households. I’m additionally accessible for consultations to help with particular schooling points and assist households perceive the customarily overwhelming 504 and Individualized Training Plan (IEP) processes.

I’m accessible in our Newburyport workplace/Higher Stage, Monday by Thursday at (978) 388-7250 (fax #978-462-2922) or I could be reached by e-mail @ [email protected]

*My providers can be found solely to the sufferers and households of Youngsters’s Well being Care of Newburyport and Haverhill, Massachusetts.

CHC is striving to turn into a Medical Dwelling.

So what’s a Medical Dwelling?

For years mother and father of kids with severe, power, complicated well being care issues have been scuffling with the issues that folks of wholesome youngsters don’t face. As a result of these youngsters usually require a number of providers, they spend numerous time in numerous places of work and clinics. The Academy of Pediatrics has developed the idea of the Medical Dwelling: providers offered by the pediatricians apply which are attentive to the particular wants of those youngsters and their households.

A medical house is NOT a constructing, home, or hospital. Youngsters and their households who’ve a medical dwelling obtain the care they want from a pediatrician whom they know and belief. Pediatric well being care professionals and oldsters act as companions in a medical dwelling to establish and entry the entire medical and non medical providers wanted to assist youngsters and their households obtain their most potential.

All care in a medical house is household centered. Which means the medical dwelling acknowledges that the household is crucial to the kid’s care. Your pediatrician works to assist households and different professionals work collectively higher. It is vital to your pediatrician to contemplate all of the wants of the kid and family- medical, emotional, instructional, and extra.

In a medical dwelling a care coordinator will act as a liaison between the first care medical doctors and specialists, and discover new methods to satisfy the kid and households needs- within the medical doctors workplace and in the neighborhood.