Chiefs WR Rashee Rice out after hit to knee

Kansas Metropolis Chiefs broad receiver Rashee Rice was carted off the sector throughout the workforce’s recreation towards the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Rice was attempting to make a deal with after Patrick Mahomes threw an interception when Mahomes — additionally trying a deal with — dove into his knee. Rice had a towel over his head as he was taken off the sector, and he was dominated out for the sport with a knee damage.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid stated Rice’s damage was “not good” in a short sideline interview as halftime was beginning.

Reid stated after the win that Rice would endure an MRI on the knee Monday.

“I really feel horrible for Rashee,” he advised reporters.

A second-round decide within the 2023 NFL draft, Rice is the Chiefs’ main receiver this season. He entered Sunday with 24 catches for 288 yards and two touchdowns — the one Kansas Metropolis receiver with greater than 10 catches or 100 yards via three video games.

Rookie wideout Xavier Worthy — a first-round decide — ought to get a possibility to contribute in Rice’s absence. He caught a 54-yard landing go from Mahomes towards the Chargers.

The Chiefs are already skinny on offense after an damage to operating again Isiah Pacheco, the workforce’s main rusher from final season, who broke his fibula in Week 2 and was positioned on injured reserve. Pacheco is just not anticipated again till Week 8 on the earliest.

Within the wake of Pacheco’s damage, Kansas Metropolis signed operating again Kareem Hunt, who beforehand performed with the workforce in 2017-18.

Rice led the Chiefs with seven touchdowns final season. He was second solely to tight finish Travis Kelce in receptions, targets and yards, ending the 12 months with 79 catches for 938 yards.

In April, Rice admitted to being the driving force of a Lamborghini that was concerned in an alleged hit-and-run in Dallas. He surrendered to Dallas police on April 11 after a warrant was put out for his arrest. The NFL opted to not put him on the commissioner’s exempt record, and it’s monitoring his authorized course of.