Chiefs WR Rashee Rice feared to have suffered season-ending ACL tear, will undergo MRI

The Kansas Metropolis Chiefs’ struggling passing recreation seems to have taken a serious hit on Sunday.

Second-year extensive receiver Rashee Rice is feared to have suffered a critical knee harm, doubtless a torn ACL, that would trigger him to overlook the remainder of the season, NFL Community Insider Ian Rapport reported on Sunday. Rice will endure an MRI on Monday to find out the severity.

Rice was carted into the locker room after struggling a harm within the first half of Sunday’s 17-10 win over the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Head coach Andy Reid advised reporters following the sport that the workforce is hoping for the perfect regardless of not anticipating the information it desires.

Rice went down after quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw an interception on a go meant for Travis Kelce and by chance dove into Rice’s knee whereas trying to sort out Chargers defensive again Kristian Fulton.

It was instantly clear that Rice probably suffered a critical harm, and the Chiefs shortly dominated him out after he was carted off the sideline.

Rice has emerged as the highest receiving choice for Mahomes on the younger season, getting into Week 4 with a team-high 24 catches with 288 yards and two touchdowns in three video games. No different participant on Okay.C.’s roster entered Sunday with double-digit receptions.

The Chiefs discovered a technique to get a win regardless, as Kelce confirmed up for his first huge recreation of the season with 89 yards on seven catches and Xavier Worthy flashed once more to attain on a 54-yard catch.