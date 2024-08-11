Chiefs WR Marquise Brown hurts shoulder, to ‘miss some time’

Vast receiver Marquise Brown suffered a dislocation of the sternoclavicular shoulder joint within the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs’ preseason opener and was taken to a hospital for examination, coach Andy Reid mentioned.

Brown was discharged from a Jacksonville-area hospital Sunday morning and was cleared to return to Kansas Metropolis, in keeping with ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Brown caught a move from Patrick Mahomes on the primary play of the sport Saturday in opposition to the Jacksonville Jaguars for an 11-yard achieve and was tackled, touchdown on his left shoulder.

Brown instantly headed to the sideline to be examined by medical personnel after which was taken to the locker room.

Reid mentioned Brown’s damage was just like one suffered in 2019 by then-Chiefs broad receiver Tyreek Hill. Hill missed 4 video games earlier than returning to the lineup.

“He’ll miss a while,” Reid mentioned of Brown.

Brown was one of many Chiefs’ greatest free agent additions in the course of the offseason. The Chiefs expect Brown and first-round draft choose Xavier Worthy to enhance their broad receiving play, a disappointment final season.

Final season with the Arizona Cardinals, Brown had 51 catches for 574 yards and 4 touchdowns.