Chiefs vs. Falcons score: Chiefs hold on for another thrilling win, this time over the Falcons

Chiefs vs. Falcons score: Chiefs hold on for another thrilling win, this time over the Falcons

by

The Chiefs live dangerously, however loving nonetheless. One other one rating sport, and one other one rating win with a 22-17 victory over Atlanta. In Week 1 it was Isaiah Possible’s foot being simply out of bounds and in Week 2 it was Harrison Butker’s foot kicking it by the uprights. In Week 3, it was the Kansas Metropolis protection arising with two 4th down stops contained in the 25-yard-line within the ultimate minutes to win the sport.

Patrick Mahomes had a few landing passes and the Chiefs rushed for 128 yards within the win with out lead operating again Isiah Pacheco, who’s out six to eight weeks with a damaged leg. Rashee Rice caught 12 passes for 110 yards and a rating for Kansas Metropolis who improved to 3-0.

The Falcons fell to 1-2 with the loss. Kirk Cousins was environment friendly — 20-of-29 — for 230 yards and did throw a landing go. Atlanta hosts New Orleans subsequent week and Kansas Metropolis heads to Los Angeles to tackle the Chargers.

Reside35 updates

  • Solar, September 22, 2024 at 10:27 PM CDT
  • Solar, September 22, 2024 at 10:19 PM CDT

    Falcons come up quick on 4th down once more

    This time its Nick Bolton making a play on Bijan Robinson within the backfield, knifing by the road to knock Robinson down within the backfield. Eight tackles on the day for Bolton together with three TFLs. And Kansas Metropolis will have the ability to run out the clock

  • Solar, September 22, 2024 at 10:15 PM CDT

    One other Chiefs penalty provides 15 extra for Atlanta

    This time, a horse collar and Atlanta is simply outdoors the pink zone

  • Solar, September 22, 2024 at 10:12 PM CDT

    Two Chiefs penalties on the primary two performs of the Falcons collection have Atlanta in enterprise.

    A fingers to the face penalty, a Drake London 12-yard catch, and a go interference name have Atlanta on the Okay.C. 36-yard-line on the two-minute warning. The Falcons gained a sport in the same place in opposition to the Eagles final week, and the Chiefs survived a late Baltimore rally in Week 1 to win on opening evening.

  • Solar, September 22, 2024 at 10:08 PM CDT

    Falcons pressure one other BIG 3-and-out to get the ball again with simply over two minutes to go

    A Patrick Mahomes misfire on third down, in search of Xavier Worthy led to the tip of the collection. and the Falcons take over with 2:26 to play.

  • Solar, September 22, 2024 at 10:04 PM CDT

    Falcons flip the ball over on downs with 4:04 to go

    The Falcons opted to go on a subject aim try, down 5 and got here up with an incomplete go ultimately zone on a 4th and 5 on the six yard line. The Falcons nonetheless have three timeouts, and Kansas Metropolis would want to go the size of the sector to get one other rating. Whereas the Chiefs have dominated time of possession for a lot of the sport, Atlanta compelled a 3-and-out on the final Okay.C. offensive collection.

  • Solar, September 22, 2024 at 9:58 PM CDT

    Ray-Ray McCloud with some robust operating to set the Falcons up in scoring place

  • Solar, September 22, 2024 at 9:50 PM CDT

    Falcons pressure huge 3-and-out

    The Falcons couldnt have wanted it extra, as Jessie Bates III knocked a certain completion out of Travis Kelce’s fingers, and the Falcons have it again with simply over 11 minutes to play. Additionally they dodged a bullet with a near-fumble on the return, however Avery Williams was dominated down by contact earlier than the ball — which was recovered by Kansas Metropolis — popped out.

  • Solar, September 22, 2024 at 9:45 PM CDT

    Falcons get again on the board with Koo subject aim

    Steve Spagnuolo dialed up some stress on the the patchwork Falcons offensive line to stall out an Atlanta drive that confirmed some promise. Kansas Metropolis now leads 22-17, and has a virtually 2-to-1 benefit in time of possession and offensive snaps and has a greater than 2-to-1 benefit (22-10) in first downs. The Falcons sprinted out to that 7-0 lead and bought the large play from Kyle Pitts within the second quarter, however have not been in a position to get out of first gear because the offensive line accidents.

  • Solar, September 22, 2024 at 9:38 PM CDT

    Chiefs lead 22-14 after three quarters

    The Chiefs have simply chewed up the clock on this sport. They’ve had the ball for 30:58 of the primary 45 minutes and have 22 first downs to the Falcons’ 9.

  • Solar, September 22, 2024 at 9:32 PM CDT

    Mahomes finds JuJu Smith-Schuster for his second Landing go of the sport

    Smith-Schuster’s second reception of the evening goes for six — and it stays at six after Harrison Butker misses the PAT to offer Kansas Metropolis a 22-14 lead.

  • Solar, September 22, 2024 at 9:30 PM CDT

    Rashee Rice sluggish to stand up

    After his twelfth catch of the sport — a brand new profession finest — Rice was taken down by Falcons’ cornerback A.J. Terrell. The Chiefs’ coaching workers got here on the sector to assist him to the sideline.

  • Solar, September 22, 2024 at 9:27 PM CDT

    Huge play to Rashee Rice for 27 yards

    His eleventh catch of the evening put him over 100 receiving yards for the sport.

  • Solar, September 22, 2024 at 8:59 PM CDT

    Chiefs march down the sector once more with 10-play drive that ends in one other FG

    Travis Kelce and Rashee Rice had a few receptions on the drive that stalled contained in the 5-yard-line, and Harrison Butker is now 3-for-3 and the Chiefs lead for the primary time, 16-14.

  • Solar, September 22, 2024 at 8:57 PM CDT

    Falcons lead 14-13 at halftime

    Patrick Mahomes threw the ball 27 instances within the first half, however just for 128 yards. That is 4.7 yards per try. The Chiefs have sustained a few lengthy drives and transformed 4 of their first 5 third down makes an attempt — they transformed the 4th down try after that miss — however are 0-for-3 on their final three makes an attempt, because the Atlanta protection clamped down late within the first half.

    Atlanta will nonetheless should cope with lacking two beginning offensive linemen. After they went out, the Falcons line gave up a sack-fumble that was kicked out of bounds by Bijan Robinson, Cousins’ arm was hit on a throw that resulted in a late second quarter interception.

  • Solar, September 22, 2024 at 8:51 PM CDT

    Butker nails one other subject aim, Falcons lead 14-13

    An excellent maintain by the Falcons’ protection in sudden change late within the first half. Whereas Kansas Metropolis did get factors, the short 3-and-out was essential as a result of the Chiefs get the ball to start out the second half.

  • Solar, September 22, 2024 at 8:48 PM CDT

    Chiefs give you with late first half INT

    The go rush created this one as Kirk Cousins arm was hit was he launched the ball, ensuing within the wobbly throw that was picked off by Chamarri Connor.

  • Solar, September 22, 2024 at 8:42 PM CDT

    Joey Chestnut doing Joey Chestnut issues 🌭

  • Solar, September 22, 2024 at 8:35 PM CDT

    Falcons offensive line accidents mounting.

    First, proper sort out Kaleb McGary went down within the first half with a knee damage. He was listed as questionable heading into halftime. LAter within the second quarter, middle Drew Dalman went down, and backup Ryan Neuzil checked into the sport. It will be price monitoring if the Falcons can maintain their continuity within the zone run sport and in addition maintain Kirk Cousins upright — He hadn’t been sacked earlier than the 2 accidents in 9 go makes an attempt.

  • Solar, September 22, 2024 at 8:28 PM CDT

    Butker connects from 53 to get Okay.C. inside 4

    Kansas Metropolis’s third drive of the evening stalls, and Butker will get on the board with three. Underneath three minutes to go within the first half and the Falcons lead 14-10.

Leave a Reply