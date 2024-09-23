Chiefs vs. Falcons score: Chiefs hold on for another thrilling win, this time over the Falcons

The Chiefs live dangerously, however loving nonetheless. One other one rating sport, and one other one rating win with a 22-17 victory over Atlanta. In Week 1 it was Isaiah Possible’s foot being simply out of bounds and in Week 2 it was Harrison Butker’s foot kicking it by the uprights. In Week 3, it was the Kansas Metropolis protection arising with two 4th down stops contained in the 25-yard-line within the ultimate minutes to win the sport.

Patrick Mahomes had a few landing passes and the Chiefs rushed for 128 yards within the win with out lead operating again Isiah Pacheco, who’s out six to eight weeks with a damaged leg. Rashee Rice caught 12 passes for 110 yards and a rating for Kansas Metropolis who improved to 3-0.

The Falcons fell to 1-2 with the loss. Kirk Cousins was environment friendly — 20-of-29 — for 230 yards and did throw a landing go. Atlanta hosts New Orleans subsequent week and Kansas Metropolis heads to Los Angeles to tackle the Chargers.