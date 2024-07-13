Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, Wife Brittany Announce They’re Expecting 3rd Child in Video | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors

Fernando Leon/Getty Pictures

Brittany Mahomes is anticipating a 3rd baby together with her husband, Kansas Metropolis Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The couple introduced the information Friday in a publish on Instagram.

The Mahomes have been married in March 2022. The 2 are dad and mom to daughter Sterling Skye, 3, and son Patrick “Bronze,” 18 months.

The 2 met at Whitehouse Excessive College in Texas and commenced relationship in 2012 (h/t Folks and At present.com.)

Brittany went on to play collegiate soccer for the College of Texas at Tyler, then spent one season taking part in for the Icelandic membership Afturelding.

Mahomes in the meantime performed each baseball and soccer Texas Tech earlier than the Chiefs chosen him with the No. 10 decide of the 2017 NFL Draft. He has gone on to steer Kansas Metropolis to a few Tremendous Bowl championships since.

The quarterback introduced his spouse and two kids on the sphere to have fun Kansas Metropolis’s final championship victory in February, after the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in time beyond regulation.

Mahomes will now hope his household will get one other likelihood to take part in a championship celebration subsequent yr after guaranteeing a Chiefs three-peat in Might.

No NFL crew has ever managed to win three straight Tremendous Bowls, however Mahomes is decided to tug off the feat whereas placing collectively his seventh straight season with at the very least 4,000 passing yards.