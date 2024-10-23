Chiefs acquiring WR DeAndre Hopkins in trade with Titans

The 32-year-old receiver has 173 yards and one landing on 15 catches in six video games this season. He ranked second on the Titans in receiving yards (Calvin Ridley, 183). Tennessee does not have a single move catcher with 200 receiving yards on the season. For perspective, 49ers No. 3 receiver Jauan Jennings had extra yards in a single recreation (175) than Hopkins has in all the 2024 season. The passing assault merely hasn’t been there for the Titans in Brian Callahan’s first season with Will Levis and Mason Rudolph underneath heart. Thus, Hopkins, within the ultimate yr of his contract, was a superfluous piece.

The Titans will transfer ahead with Ridley and Tyler Boyd atop their depth chart.

The willingness for Tennessee to eat a few of Hopkins’ contract helped push the deal over the end line for the Chiefs, who sit within the backside quarter when it comes to cap house, per Over The Cap.

The Chiefs have gotten off to a 6-0 regardless of the offense’s lack of ability to maintain drives and pile-up factors. Patrick Mahomes has only one 300-plus-yard passing efficiency on the season to this point. Regardless of being out for 2 video games, Rice nonetheless leads Okay.C. in receiving yards.

With the dearth of threats on the skin, groups have been capable of smother star tight finish Travis Kelce, taking away Mahomes’ safety blanket for a lot of the season. Worthy has flashed moments along with his burning pace, however the rookie continues to be discovering his manner. Okay.C. spent the majority of the previous two years piecemealing the receiver room collectively, banking on the magic of Mahomes and Kelce to fill within the gaps. However the accidents this yr compelled the entrance workplace to make a transfer.

They made an enormous one on Wednesday.

Including Hopkins provides Mahomes a go-to goal who can win on the skin and slots the remainder of the crew into extra snug roles. His presence permits Worthy to stretch the sector and opens up the center for Kelce.