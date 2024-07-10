Chicken Recall Due to Possible Listeria Contamination

Frozen ready-to-eat hen merchandise used for kebab meals had been produced in Canada and imported to the USA again in June. Shoppers are suggested to discard the merchandise or return them to the place of buy. Picture credit score: USDA

A Canadian firm, Al-Safa US, has recalled imported frozen ready-to-eat hen merchandise which may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes, the US Division of Agriculture’s Meals Security and Inspection Service (FSIS) introduced this previous Friday.

These frozen ready-to-eat hen merchandise used for kebab meals had been produced on June 5 in Canada and imported to the USA on June 13, and June 21.

The next particular merchandise are topic to recall:

12.1-oz. cardboard field package deal containing “Al Safa Halal Charcoal Grilled Rooster Seekh Kebab Grilled, Minced, Rooster Patty Kebab” with “NOV 30 25” and “0605404” printed on a sticker on the skin of the package deal.

14.11-oz. cardboard field package deal containing “Al Safa Halal Totally Cooked Rooster Chapli Kebab Seasoned Rooster Patty” with “NOV 30 25” and “0605416” printed on a sticker on the skin of the package deal.

The merchandise topic to recall bear institution quantity “866” contained in the Canadian mark of inspection. This stuff had been shipped to retail places nationwide.

FSIS found the issue after performing routine product testing and the outcomes indicated the product could also be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Signs and Remedy

Listeria in wholesome individuals could have short-term signs reminiscent of a fever, headache, stiffness, and gastrointestinal discomfort, together with diarrhea. Nevertheless, in youngsters, seniors, and folks with weakened immune methods, this foodborne an infection might be extra extreme and may very well be deadly in some instances. The an infection can even trigger miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant ladies. For anybody who’s struggling these signs after consuming these merchandise, they’re advisable to contact a healthcare supplier straight away.2

By way of remedy, for these with gentle signs, no remedy is required, however extreme or severe infections might be handled with antibiotics, in response to the Mayo Clinic.3 Moreover, throughout being pregnant, immediate antibiotic remedy may assist preserve the an infection from affecting the newborn Mayo writes on its website.3

For These Who Bought These Merchandise



In accordance with FSIS, there have been no confirmed stories of adversarial reactions as a consequence of consumption of those merchandise. Nevertheless, for anybody involved about contracting listeria, they need to contact a healthcare supplier.

In its assertion, FSIS mentioned it was involved that some merchandise could also be in customers’ freezers. Shoppers who’ve bought these merchandise are urged to not eat them. For anybody who purchased these merchandise, they’re suggested to discard them or return them to the place of buy.

Moreover, customers with meals security questions can name the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or ship a query by way of e mail to [email protected]. For customers that must report an issue with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the web Digital Shopper Grievance Monitoring System might be accessed 24 hours a day.

