Chicago’s ‘Bean’ sculpture reopens to tourists after nearly a year

CHICAGO (AP) — One among Chicago’s hottest vacationer points of interest often known as “The Bean” reopened to the general public Sunday after practically a 12 months of renovations and building.

Building began in August final 12 months, and fencing across the iconic sculpture restricted closeup entry to guests. The work on the plaza surrounding the sculpture included new stairs, accessible ramps and a waterproofing system, based on the Chicago Division of Cultural Affairs and Particular Occasions.

The bean-shaped sculpture by artist Anish Kapoor is formally often known as “Cloud Gate” and weighs 110 tons (99.8 metric tons).

It’s a busy vacationer hub close to Michigan Avenue, significantly for selfies with its reflective floor impressed by liquid mercury. Views of skyscrapers and crowds are mirrored on the Millenium Park sculpture.

“Guests can as soon as once more have full entry to Chicago’s iconic Cloud Gate by Anish Kapoor,” metropolis officers mentioned in a Sunday assertion. “Come again and get your #selfie!”