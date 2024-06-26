Chicago weather forecast: Isolated storms, showers possible Tuesday night as severe threat diminishes for most of area

CHICAGO (WLS) — The Chicago space’s extreme storm risk began to decrease on Tuesday night after a line of sturdy thunderstorms moved in earlier within the morning, ABC7 Chicago Meteorologist Cheryl Scott mentioned.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click on right here to observe

A lot of the world began to dry out by 10 p.m., although there’s nonetheless potential for remoted showers and storms Tuesday night time into Wednesday morning, Scott mentioned.

Non-severe scattered storms and showers are anticipated on Wednesday.

This comes after one line of storms started shifting into the world round 6 a.m. Tuesday, bringing heavy rain, lightning and hail.

After the morning spherical of storms moved out of the world, the climate turned sizzling and humid throughout the afternoon.

The Storm Prediction Heart had areas south and west of the town at a degree 2 threat for extreme climate.

Chicago and a few shut north and northwest suburbs have been beneath a Stage 1 threat.

Massive hail and excessive winds have been the principle issues, together with localized flooding.

Earlier storms blew by way of the world quick, snapping a big department from a tree in Skokie.

The storms made a large number of the morning commute.

It took down an influence line, knocking out energy for the entire block.

ComEd crews have the street blocked off whereas they clear up the particles and attempt to flip the ability again on.

Neighbors are simply blissful the tree department did not fall on any houses, which might’ve brought on extra issues. Nevertheless it did stop some from heading out to work.

One neighbor mentioned she heard the tree fall round 4:15 a.m. close to Madison Avenue and East Prairie Highway in Skokie.

“It appeared like this big crash, and I assumed for a second that it was simply our terrace umbrella crashing on our glass espresso desk. Nevertheless it wasn’t and got here out to listen to all this,” Sabrina Ehmke mentioned. “Our energy is knocked out. We do not have something, attempting to get some ice proper now, preserve issues chilly within the fridge. We have positively had an influence outage, not usually, however sometimes, however by no means this severe. Normally it is again inside an hour or two. They’ve instructed us later this afternoon, and so they sort of preserve pushing it again. However you’ll be able to see why. Plus, it retains raining and thundering and lightning, too. So, we do not need them to get injured both.”

Rain additionally got here down heavy in downtown Chicago, as individuals have been making their approach to work.

Firefighters reply to downed timber after storms in Skokie on Tuesday morning.

Folks have been noticed getting soaked attempting to run beneath some type of shelter.

Umbrellas have been outmatched for the extraordinary wind and rain.

Over on the airports, practically each flight was delayed at Halfway after a floor cease was issued, which the storm brought on. O’Hare additionally skilled heavy flight delays.

Firefighters responded to downed timber and powerlines after storms in Highland Park on Tuesday.

Metra additionally had delays over stories of a tree on the tracks on the Milwaukee District North Line heading inbound into Chicago.

In far northwest suburban Marengo, a person was not directly injured by a lightning strike, fireplace officers mentioned.

Hearth crews responded simply after 7 a.m. to the 2600-block of Hawthorn Highway for an individual reportedly struck by lightning.

An worker on property within the space suffered minor to reasonable accidents, and was taken to OSF Saint Anthony Medical Heart in Rockford.

Hearth officers mentioned they consider lightning hit a close-by tree, and related with the person by way of the bottom.

Cook dinner County Radar | DuPage County Radar | Will County Radar | Lake County Radar (IL) | Kane County Radar | Northwest Indiana Radar