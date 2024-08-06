‘Chicago Med’ Season 10 Casts Sarah Ramos, Darren Barnet

Two new actors can be scrubbing in for Chicago Med‘s tenth season.

Sarah Ramos and Darren Barnet have joined the NBC drama as sequence regulars. Each will play docs — Ramos’ character is known as Dr. Caitlin Lenox, and Barnet will play Dor. John Frost. Different particulars are being stored underneath wraps for now.

They may be part of a solid that additionally options S. Epatha Merkerson, Oliver Platt, Marlyne Barrett, Jessy Schram, Steven Weber and Luke Mitchell. Dominic Rains, who performed Dr. Crockett Marcel, departed Chicago Med after season 9.

The sequence additionally has a brand new showrunner for season 10 in Allen MacDonald (Harlan Coben’s Shelter, CSI). He steps in after the departure of Diane Frolov and Andrew Schneider, who had steered the present since its debut in 2015.

Ramos’ casting in Chicago Med marks a return to NBC, as she was a part of Parenthood’s solid from 2010-15. Her current credit embody The Bear (which additionally stars Platt and is filmed in Chicago), HBO’s Successful Time and director Damien Chazelle’s Babylon. She additionally created and starred in a sequence of viral Instagram movies she dubbed “Quarantscenes” in 2020. Ramos is repped by Echo Lake Leisure and Ziffren Brittenham.

Barnet starred in Netflix’s By no means Have I Ever for 4 seasons and not too long ago appeared within the Jake Gyllenhaal-led Highway Home and Anybody However You with Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney. He additionally does voice work on Netflix’s Jurassic World: Chaos Principle and Blue Eye Samurai. Barnet is repped by Paradigm, 111 Media and Felker Toczek.