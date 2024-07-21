Chicago Fire Falls 2-1 to Inter Miami CF at Chase Stadium

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (July 20, 2024) – Chicago Fireplace FC (6-12-7, 25 factors) fell 2-1 in opposition to Inter Miami CF (18-4-5, 53 factors) on Saturday evening at Chase Stadium.

Defender Rafael Czichos scored his first aim of the season within the 73rd minute, and Homegrown defender Justin Reynolds made his MLS debut in opposition to the Herons.

The house facet opened the scoring within the sixth minute when midfielder Robert Taylor carried the ball up the left flank and ran it alongside the endline. Taylor tapped it again towards the highest of the field for midfielder Matias Rojas, who despatched it contained in the far submit.

Chicago leveled the rating within the 73rd minute when Cizchos carried the ball up the left facet of the sphere and into the 18-yard-box. Czichos took a shot, sending the ball into the online between the close to submit and Miami goalkeeper Drake Callender.

Miami regained the lead within the seventy fifth minute when Jordi Alba took benefit of a miscleared ball that landed within the field, sending it into the aim.

NEXT MATCH: Chicago will begin its run within the 2024 Leagues Cup on the street in opposition to Sporting KC on Sunday, July 28. Kickoff at Kids’s Mercy Park is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. CT. The match might be broadcast globally on MLS Season Cross.

Homegrown defender Justin Reynolds made his MLS debut, coming into within the 86th minute for Allan Arigoni. Reynolds turned the second participant to play for the Fireplace carrying No. 36, following within the footsteps of his older brother, Andre Reynolds II.

Moreover, together with his look tonight, Reynolds turned the twenty first Homegrown Participant to characteristic in an MLS match for the Males in Pink.

Rafael Czichos scored his first aim of the 2024 season, and his sixth total for the Males in Pink.

Gastón Giménez made his tenth begin of the season, and donned the captain’s armband for the fourth straight match. Giménez’s help on Czichos’ aim was his third of the season.

Chris Brady registered seven saves within the match, marking the second time in his younger profession that he has registered 5 or extra saves in back-to-back matches (March 18, 2023 vs. Cincinnati and March 25, 23 at Inter Miami CF).

Defenders Chase Gasper (leg), Andrew Gutman (leg), and Carlos Terán (leg); and midfielders Federico Navarro (leg) and Xherdan Shaqiri (not as a result of harm) had been unavailable for immediately’s match.

Social: Twitter – @chicagofire, @vamosfire (Hashtags: #CF97 #VamosFire) | Instagram – @chicagofire | Fb

Field Rating:Inter Miami CF 2:1 Chicago Fireplace FC

Objectives:

MIA – Rojas (4) (Taylor, 4) (WATCH) 6’

CHI – Czichos (1) Giménez (3) (WATCH) 73’

MIA – Alba (4) (Afonso, 1) (WATCH) 75’

Self-discipline:

MIA – Taylor (Yellow Card) 39’

MIA – Fray (Yellow Card) 85’

CHI – Gutiérrez (Yellow Card) 88’

Chicago Fireplace FC: GK Brady, D Souquet, D Czichos, D Omsberg (Pineda, 19’), D Arigoni (Reynolds, 86’), M Gutiérrez, M Herbers (Mueller, 59’), M Acosta (Barlow, 86’), M Giménez (capt.), M Haile-Selassie (Koutsias, 59’) F Cuypers

Subs not used: GK Richey, D Dean, D Salquist, M Casas Jr.

Inter Miami CF: GK Callender (capt.), D Aviles, D Alba, D Redondo (Allen, 81’), M Busquets, M Rojas (Fray, 81’), M Gressel (Ruiz, 70’), M Weigandt, F Suarez, F Taylor (Afonso, 70’), F Vivid

Subs not used: GK Dos Santos, D Sailor, D Negri, M Sunderland, F Campana

Stats Abstract: MIA / CHIPictures: 19 / 14

Pictures on Aim: 9 / 6

Saves: 4 / 7

Passing Accuracy: 86% / 86.6%

Corners: 7 / 4

Fouls: 9 / 10

Offsides: 2 / 1

Possession: 47.1% / 52.9%