Chicago Bulls select Matas Buzelis with the 11th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft

NEW YORK — With the No. 11 choose on this 12 months’s NBA Draft, the Chicago Bulls chosen Chicago space native Matas Buzelis.

Matas Buzelis hugs NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being chosen by the Chicago Bulls because the eleventh choose in the course of the first spherical of the NBA basketball draft, Wednesday, June 26, 2024, in New York. (AP Photograph/Julia Nikhinson)

Buzelis, who’s mother and father each performed professional basketball in Lithuania earlier than the household moved to Chicago and settled within the southwest suburbs of Willowbrook, performed his highschool freshman season at Hinsdale Central Excessive Faculty, earlier than he transferred to Brewster Academy in New Hampshire, and later Dawn Christian Academy in Kansas.

Buzelis gained Gatorade Participant of the 12 months within the state of New Hampshire as a junior, and after his senior season taking part in together with his youthful brother in Kansas, he opted to arrange for knowledgeable basketball profession with the NBA’s G-League Ignite, the place he averaged 14.6 factors and 6.9 rebounds per sport throughout 26 contests.

Right here’s a scouting report on Buzelis:

Strengths

The 6-9, 197-pound Buzelis was a top-flight recruit and McDonald’s All-American who bypassed school to play for Ignite. Buzelis, who turns 20 in October, can exploit matchups by scoring over smaller defenders and being fast sufficient to get previous larger ones. He has proven indicators of an all-around offensive sport from attacking off the dribble or scoring on step-back photographs, averaging 14.3 factors and 6.9 rebounds for Ignite whereas additionally utilizing his size (6-10 wingspan) to common 2.1 blocks and rank fourth within the G League.

Issues

He’s a prepared exterior shooter, however he made simply 27.3% on 3-pointers with Ignite. He additionally shot simply 67.9% on the foul line. He’s additionally nonetheless growing as a playmaker (1.9 assists in comparison with 2.1 turnovers) and will assist himself by including power.

For extra info on Buzelis and his journey again to his hometown Bulls, absorb Josh Frydman’s sit-down interview with the standout basketball prospect that came about again in April:

Chicago native and projected lottery choose Matas Buzelis declares for NBA Draft

